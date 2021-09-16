Teyana Taylor reveals how she reacted to Dancing With the Stars’ husband Iman Shumpert joining

NBA star Iman Schumpert is selling his basketball sneakers for dancing shoes as part of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, which his wife, pro dancer Teyana Taylor, found quite amusing.

Shumpert, 31, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, opened up about joining the ABC reality show in a new interview with E! Online.

The basketball star revealed his wife, who began her career as a dancer and choreographer as a teenager, laughed when she first found out.

‘Teyna laughed. She laughed but it quickly turned into her competitive spirit that I better win,’ Shumpert said.

While Schumpert’s partner is yet to be revealed, it is rumored to be Daniela Karagach, who finished third with Nelly in Season 29.

Schumpert did not reveal his partner, but said, ‘Rehearsals are going well. I think the partner I have is making it really easy,’

She added that her partner, ‘is fun and I think she does a great job of understanding where my comfort zone is and doing a lot of choreography that I can look good instead of looking like I don’t know’ That’s what I’m out there.

When asked what was the most amazing part of his training, he said that he was not expected to sweat so much.

‘I’m sweating more than I thought. I thought I’d come in being a basketball player and have some fun, sweat a little here and there,’ Shumpert said.

He also revealed that Dancing with the Stars is a show that he and his wife have watched, but, ‘we all are not watching shows glued to TV’.

‘We’ve seen it and the time she’s seen it, the way she criticizes it, she feels like it’s something I’m capable of conquering as long as I’m really into the art form and dance. and don’t stay so much in my comfort zone,’ Schumpert said.

The basketball star said, ‘I want to go a little out of my comfort zone.

'We've seen it and the time she's seen it, the way she criticizes it, she feels like it's something I've been able to conquer as long as I'm really into the art form and I focus on dancing and don't stay so much in my comfort zone,' said Shumpert

Schumpert and Taylor have been married since 2016 and share two children together, Iman Jr., 5, and Rue, 1.

Taylor announced in December 2020 that she was retiring from the music industry, saying she felt ‘overlooked’ and ‘underappreciated’.

Schumpert made her debut on Dancing with the Stars with the season 30 premiere on Monday, September 20, on ABC.

Married: Schumpert and Taylor have been married since 2016 and share two children together, Iman Jr., 5, and Rue, 1