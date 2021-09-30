tgt jobs, dse odisha teacher recruitment 2021 6720 for tgt posts, check details
Highlights
- Great opportunity to get a government job.
- DSE, Odisha has issued Bumper Teacher Recruitment.
- Apply online by September 30, 2021, learn how.
A total of 6720 vacancies will be filled through Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 campaign. Eligible Applicants Recruitment (Shikshak Bharati) Examination can be held in the third week of October 2021. The process of applying online has started from 04 September 2021. Before applying for a teacher job, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link of DSE Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details)
TGT Arts – 3136 posts
TGT Science (PCM) – 1842 posts
TGT Science (CBZ) – 1717 posts
Telugu Teacher – 25 posts
Total number of vacancies – 6720 posts
Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has recruited for many posts, will get salary under 7th CPC
Who can apply?
Educational Qualification: Degree in a related subject from any recognized university or institution with at least 50% marks (45% for recognized category). Also, B.Ed or M.Ed from NCTE.
Age range: Candidates who are 21 years of age but not more than 32 years of age can apply for this vacant post on 01 January 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Process
Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the computer based competition examination.
Also read: DRDO Recruitment 2021: JRF vacancies for GATE passers, stipend available, see details
How to apply?
On the homepage of the official website dseodisha.in, click on the application link ‘Recruitment of Contract Trained Graduate Teachers – Arts / Science (PCM) / Science (CBZ) and Classical Teachers (Telugu) 2021’. Register now; Click on it and fill in the requested details. After registration, login and fill out the application. Then upload the required documents and collect the fee. Your form will be submitted, you can keep a hard copy of the receipt if you want.
DSE Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
#tgt #jobs #dse #odisha #teacher #recruitment #tgt #posts #check #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.