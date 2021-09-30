tgt jobs, dse odisha teacher recruitment 2021 6720 for tgt posts, check details

Teacher Jobs, DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021: There is good news for young people waiting for teacher recruitment. There is a huge opportunity to get a job in Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions. Secondary Director (DSE), Odisha has issued bumper recruitment for TGT and Telugu teacher jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till September 30, 2021.



A total of 6720 vacancies will be filled through Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 campaign. Eligible Applicants Recruitment (Shikshak Bharati) Examination can be held in the third week of October 2021. The process of applying online has started from 04 September 2021. Before applying for a teacher job, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link of DSE Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details)

TGT Arts – 3136 posts

TGT Science (PCM) – 1842 posts

TGT Science (CBZ) – 1717 posts

Telugu Teacher – 25 posts

Total number of vacancies – 6720 posts

Who can apply?

Educational Qualification: Degree in a related subject from any recognized university or institution with at least 50% marks (45% for recognized category). Also, B.Ed or M.Ed from NCTE.

Age range: Candidates who are 21 years of age but not more than 32 years of age can apply for this vacant post on 01 January 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the computer based competition examination.

How to apply?

On the homepage of the official website dseodisha.in, click on the application link ‘Recruitment of Contract Trained Graduate Teachers – Arts / Science (PCM) / Science (CBZ) and Classical Teachers (Telugu) 2021’. Register now; Click on it and fill in the requested details. After registration, login and fill out the application. Then upload the required documents and collect the fee. Your form will be submitted, you can keep a hard copy of the receipt if you want.

DSE Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 Notification

