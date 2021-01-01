Thailand box office first weekend: Kangana Ranaut grossed Rs 4.75 crore
Kangana’s film did well in its Tamil version, from Tamil Nadu where the film did a business of Rs 2.75 crore, while from other places including Bangalore it came to Rs 50 lakh.
Compared to the local film Labam, Kangana’s film has not shown anything special in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed Rs 4 crore in the first four days, while Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ grossed only Rs 1 crore in three days in Chennai.
Friday – Rs. 1,35,00,000
Saturday – Rs. 1,60,00,000
Sunday – Rs. 1,80,00,000
Total Earnings – Rs. 4,75,00,000
According to the filmmakers, Thalaivi has grossed over Rs 85 crore, including satellite, digital and music rights, before its theatrical release.
#Thailand #box #office #weekend #Kangana #Ranaut #grossed #crore
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.