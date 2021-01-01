Thailand box office first weekend: Kangana Ranaut grossed Rs 4.75 crore

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ is doing well at the box office. The film grossed only Rs 4.75 crore in its first weekend. Seeing the lockdown situation in the Maharashtra belt, it was decided to screen Kangana’s film in cinemas. The film was released on September 10 and did not reach the Rs 5 crore mark in three days.

The total earnings of the Hindi version of the film was around Rs 1 crore. Hindi earned Rs 25 lakh on the first day, Rs 30 lakh on Saturday and Rs 45 lakh on Sunday. At the same time, talking about the recently released (August 19) Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, the first weekend grossed Rs 15 crore across the country.



Kangana’s film did well in its Tamil version, from Tamil Nadu where the film did a business of Rs 2.75 crore, while from other places including Bangalore it came to Rs 50 lakh.

Compared to the local film Labam, Kangana’s film has not shown anything special in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed Rs 4 crore in the first four days, while Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ grossed only Rs 1 crore in three days in Chennai.

Friday – Rs. 1,35,00,000

Saturday – Rs. 1,60,00,000

Sunday – Rs. 1,80,00,000

Total Earnings – Rs. 4,75,00,000

According to the filmmakers, Thalaivi has grossed over Rs 85 crore, including satellite, digital and music rights, before its theatrical release.