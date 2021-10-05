Thailand’s quarantine-island experiment showing (modest) results

Phuket, Thailand – Three months ago, with great fanfare, Thailand launched a campaign to revive its vital tourism industry, allowing visitors who adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols to freely visit the resort island of Phuket. Allows you to move around.

The so-called Phuket sandbox program effectively turned Thailand’s largest island into a quarantine zone for foreign tourists who were fully vaccinated and whose test results were negative. If they continue to test negative for seven days, they may visit some other islands; After 14 days they could go anywhere in Thailand.

In roughly three months, the campaign has attracted nearly 41,000 people, well short of the government’s target of 100,000 in the first 90 days. Many have been residents returning from abroad, not tourists. According to industry groups, Phuket had about 10 million international visitors in 2019.