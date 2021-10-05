Thailand’s quarantine-island experiment showing (modest) results
Phuket, Thailand – Three months ago, with great fanfare, Thailand launched a campaign to revive its vital tourism industry, allowing visitors who adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols to freely visit the resort island of Phuket. Allows you to move around.
The so-called Phuket sandbox program effectively turned Thailand’s largest island into a quarantine zone for foreign tourists who were fully vaccinated and whose test results were negative. If they continue to test negative for seven days, they may visit some other islands; After 14 days they could go anywhere in Thailand.
In roughly three months, the campaign has attracted nearly 41,000 people, well short of the government’s target of 100,000 in the first 90 days. Many have been residents returning from abroad, not tourists. According to industry groups, Phuket had about 10 million international visitors in 2019.
Still, hotel operators and small business owners say the program has helped ravage the local economy, and other Southeast Asian countries with resort islands are looking to emulate.
Kanyapak Lertjaraspong, who sells tour packages in Patong, a beach town at the center of Phuket’s typically rowdy party scene, said, “I don’t see the sandbox anywhere better because there are fewer employees who are reworking ” “At least they have some income.”
Indonesia’s tourism minister, Sandiaga Uno, told reporters last week that a similar program could be drawn up for the island of Bali, Indonesia’s biggest tourist destination. There has been a drop in COVID cases in Bali recently, and Indonesia is hoping to open it up to foreign visitors earlier this month.
“With the situation in Bali now better, we are discussing whether to adopt it,” Mr Sandiaga said.
Last year, Thailand was a leader in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. But procurement of vaccines was slow, and since the middle of this year Delta has been overwhelmed by the version.
It reached a peak of 23,400 daily infections in mid-August and averaged more than 10,000 new cases a day in the past week. Even as the government tries to contain the virus, it is attempting to bring some life back to tourism, which accounted for a fifth of Thailand’s economy before the pandemic.
On Friday, some restrictions were eased for Bangkok and other hard-hit regions. Curfew was extended by one hour to 10 pm and fitness centres, beauty salons, massage and tattoo parlors, libraries, museums and movie theaters were allowed to reopen.
On Phuket, some rules for the event have also been relaxed, which officials hope will bring in more visitors. On Friday, the maximum required stay on the island was reduced from 14 to seven days. During that time only two COVID tests are now required, and immunization visitors from any country are welcome, not just those from low-risk locations. And restaurants in Phuket can sell alcohol again.
In Patong, the ever bustling streets have been largely deserted for months. Enterprising vendors occupy the street front of empty nightclubs to sell fruit, clothes or other items.
But on Friday evening, street life seemed to seep back. Although bars were still prohibited from serving alcohol, some did so anyway, selling it to customers in paper or plastic cups.
Ms Kanyafak, who sells tour packages, said that since the Phuket program began, some visitors were disappointed to find Patong nightclubs and many other businesses closed.
“They came to Phuket with the hope that everything would be as it used to be, that shops, restaurants and bars would remain open,” said Ms. Kanyafak. “But in reality, not all shops are open. I would say maybe only 20 percent are back in business.”
But she said the business is growing slowly with the influx of visitors, and she expects the recent changes to lead to more.
Phuket has its own international airport and is connected to the Thai mainland by a single bridge. This makes it possible to screen all passengers, whether they are arriving by road or by air.
Officials acknowledge that Phuket Sandbox’s complicated application process has been a deterrent. Visitors will have to submit a number of documents, pay in advance for a coronavirus test, and provide proof of COVID insurance. Some may also be wary of the requirement that they install an app on their phones so that health officials can track their movements.
Thailand’s prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, pledged to improve the application process in a Facebook post on Friday. He described the program as a success and said it would be expanded, adding that it has not led to the spread of Covid in Phuket. Around 125 sandbox visitors have tested positive.
Another problem with the program is that travelers who test positive, or who are traveling with someone who tests positive, must be transferred from their hotel to a health care facility and kept at their own expense for up to 14 days. Must be kept in strict quarantine. . This has led to compulsorily quarantined tourists who were sitting next to an infectious passenger on their flight to Phuket.
In addition to Indonesia, other neighboring countries are conducting the Phuket experiment to see if something similar could work for their own troubled tourism industries. Malaysia opened the island of Langkawi to domestic tourists in mid-September, a first step towards receiving foreign visitors. Vietnam had hoped to welcome foreign tourists to the island of Phu Quoc this month, but was forced to delay the opening due to a lack of a vaccine.
Thailand, which also has a limited vaccine supply, has prioritized vaccinating people living in tourist areas such as Phuket and Koh Samui, another popular tourist island, to accelerate its reopening.
In Phuket, more than 83 percent of the population has received two doses of the vaccine, according to government figures. But many of them were Sinovac, a Chinese-made vaccine that has been less effective than others against the delta version.
To address this, the government has begun giving boosters of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine to people receiving Sinovac, using one-fifth of the usual dose to preserve limited supplies.
Many of the Phuket sandbox participants are not tourists, but residents of Thailand who are returning from a trip abroad. For them, staying in Phuket has been a good alternative to the mandatory quarantine in a hotel room in Bangkok.
Anthony Lark, president of the Phuket Hotel Association, called the program “a complete lifeline not only for hotels and hoteliers, but for the thousands of employees whose only income is based on tourism.”
In Phuket Town, the island’s provincial capital, colorful, 19th-century shop houses have long drawn visitors to the historic Old Town district. Phuketik Coffee Bar owner Piangpen Thampradit said the business there collapsed during the pandemic but is slowly coming back.
“My clients who rely on tourism can grow their business and we can see the money moving around,” she said.
Large resort hotels have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the program, while some small business owners say they haven’t received much of a profit yet. Ms Piangpen, who closed one of her two stores due to a lack of customers, said her initial expectations were low, but now she was more hopeful.
“I’m optimistic about the program,” she said. “It’s much better than doing nothing. For our small businesses, it will take some time to reap the benefits. We’re looking forward to that time.”
Muktita Suhartono contributed reporting from Bangkok, Adam Dean from Phuket and Dera Menara Sijabat from Bali, Indonesia.
