Thalaivas beat Paltan by 10 points Thalaivas registered first win, Patna Pirates won third match, beat Bengal Warriors by 14 points

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas Vs Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: Ajinkya Panwar of Tamil Thalaivas scored his first Super 10 in the league. Monu Goyat of Patna Pirates performed brilliantly in the match against Bengal Warriors. He made Super 10.

Pro Kabaddi League: There are two matches on the 10th day of Pro Kabaddi League i.e. 31 December 2021. Tamil Thalaivas defeated Puneri Paltan 36-26 in the first match played at Sherton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. This is the first win for Tamil Thalaivas this season.

Ajinkya Panwar of Tamil Thalaivas scored his first Super 10 in the league. He was included in this match as a substitute. This was the 23rd match of the tournament. Raider Manjeet scored the highest 8 points for Tamil Thalaivas. Pankaj Mohite of Puneri Paltan also scored 8 marks.

In the second match of the day and 24th match of the tournament, Patna Pirates defeated Bengal Warriors 44-30. Patna Pirates were trailing by 5 points in the first half. After that he returned. He scored 28 points in the second half, while Bengal Warriors could manage to score only 9 points.

Monu Goyat performed brilliantly in this match. He made Super 10. He scored a total of 15 points. Out of this, 7 points were scored from touch, 5 points from bonus and 3 points from tackle.

With this win, Patna Pirates reached the second position in the points table. Patna Pirates have played 4 matches so far. He has 16 points. This is the third defeat of Bengal Warriors in 5 matches. He is at number 8 with 11 points.