Thalaivi release controversy: Why Kangana Ranaut and filmmakers are in a hurry for OTT release

After a long wait, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ is releasing in cinemas on Friday, September 10. However, with Kangana, the hassle of taking ‘Thalayavi’ to the cinema has not stopped. This is because most of the cinema chains have not made any decision till Thursday whether they will release the film here or not. This is the whole controversy because the cinemas want the film to be released on OTT like ‘Bell Bottom’ four weeks after its release in theaters vs OTT. So this release window is only for two weeks. Let’s take a closer look at what this dispute is all about and what the solution is.

The manufacturers want to compensate

The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ want to release the Hindi version on OTT just two weeks after its release in cinemas. The Tamil and Telugu versions will be aired on OTT four weeks after their release in cinemas. The reason for the producers’ decision is believed to be the opening of cinemas in all the states of South India, but in Maharashtra, which is considered to be the largest market for Hindi films, cinemas have not yet opened after the second wave. This is the reason why the producers want to make up for the loss by releasing the Hindi version of ‘Thalaivi’ on OTT as soon as possible.

Why not a four-week window like ‘Bell Bottom’?

Theater owners, on the other hand, say they get a four-week release window for ‘Thalaivi’ like ‘Bell Bottom’. Experts also believe that cinemas may not be able to release ‘Thalayavi’ this week, but some cinemas may release next week. However, as of press time, ‘Thalayavi’ has been announced to be screened only in select cinemas.

Everyone is waiting for Maharashtra

Speaking on the occasion, film trade analyst Komal Nahta said, The producers feel that they will have to bear huge losses before they are released as Maharashtra has not reopened. They want to compensate for this by bringing the movie to OTT within 15 days after the movie is released and taking extra money from them. I think once things get back to normal and cinemas across the country open at 100 percent capacity, everything will be normal and the OTT release window of movies will be back in 8 weeks like the pre-Kovid era. Which is now 4 weeks. Cinemas in Maharashtra are also expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Due to Kovid, the moviegoers have already reduced the release window of OTT from 8 weeks to 4 weeks. Now it is difficult for them to reduce it.

‘It will hurt cinema people too’

Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar says, “Bollywood movies are suffering a lot due to non-opening of cinemas in Maharashtra. In fact, about 3-4 thousand screens in Maharashtra are losing 30-40 per cent of Hindi film collections even before they are released. This is the reason why the producers want to make up for the loss by showing the film on OTT as soon as possible. But it will also hurt the people of cinema a lot. This is because the cinemas that have already reduced the OTT release window from 8 weeks to 4 weeks are not ready to reduce it. Telugu filmmakers, on the other hand, have set a 3-week OTT release window for some films. I believe it should be the same 4 weeks across the country. On the other hand, if we talk about Thalayavi, some cinematographers may release it next week.