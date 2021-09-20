Thalapathi Vijay News: Actor Thalapathi Vijay has filed a civil suit against 11 people, including his parents, for holding a meeting in his name.

Thalapati Vijay, the superstar of southern films, is called the ‘master’ of southern cinema because of his distinctive style and acting. Master stays in the headlines for his powerful dialogue, action scenes, style in movies, but this time the actors are in the headlines. You too will be surprised for a moment to know the reason for this. In fact, the actor has lodged an FIR against 11 people, including his parents. Thus, everyone wonders by filing a case against the parents, why did Vijay do this?



According to media reports, the actor has filed a case against 11 people, including his parents, in the Madras High Court. In his petition, Thalapathi Vijay said, “Eleven people, including my father SA Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba, could not use my melava to organize any melava or gather a crowd.” The next hearing in the case is set for September 27.



Actor Vijay, in a petition filed against 11 people, including his parents, said that if any meeting and meeting was held using his name, the court should stop it.