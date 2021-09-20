Thalapathi Vijay News: Actor Thalapathi Vijay has filed a civil suit against 11 people, including his parents, for holding a meeting in his name.
According to media reports, the actor has filed a case against 11 people, including his parents, in the Madras High Court. In his petition, Thalapathi Vijay said, “Eleven people, including my father SA Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba, could not use my melava to organize any melava or gather a crowd.” The next hearing in the case is set for September 27.
Actor Vijay, in a petition filed against 11 people, including his parents, said that if any meeting and meeting was held using his name, the court should stop it.
