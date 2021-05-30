Thalapathy 66 – Actor Vijay Joins Hand With Director Vamsi Paidipally And Dil Raju For His Next Project





Actor Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly joined fingers with director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming film, Thalapathy 66(*66*). Additionally Learn – Grasp Music ‘Vaathi Coming’ Crosses 150 Million Views on YouTube, Followers Have fun on Twitter

As per the newest buzz director Vamsi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju will work with Vijay for his subsequent film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66(*66*). Whereas Vamsi Paidipally has confirmed the information to Telugu media, an official announcement concerning the film will probably be made as soon as the coronavirus-induced lockdown-like restrictions are lifted. Quickly after the information went viral, Vijay’s followers took to Twitter expressing their pleasure and began trending #Thalapathy66. Have a look: Additionally Learn – Vakeel Saab Beats Grasp in 3 Days at Field Workplace, Achieves Unbelievable Feat in COVID Occasions

#Thalapathy66 will probably be a Tamil, Telugu bilingual and to be directed by #VamshiPaidiPally and will probably be produced by certainly one of Telugu main producer #DilRaju

Project anticipated to start 1st half 2022.. Additionally Learn – Thalapathy 65: Capturing Underway in Georgia, Makers Share Vijay’s Image From The Units — அடாவடி தளபதி ரசிகர்கள் (ATR) (@Adavadida) May 30, 2021

#Thalapathy66: At the same time as capturing for his subsequent movie goes on, actor #Vijay has signed another undertaking — to be helmed by Telugu director #VamsiPaidipally #Thalapathy66 pic.twitter.com/8hXu7vLsMM — SULTAN LONE (@SULTANLONE3) May 30, 2021

Announcement coming quickly for #Thalapathy66 which shall be bilingual movie to be directed by #VamshiPaidiPally and produced by #DilRaju Capturing anticipated to start early 2022. I’m hoping & praying the movie to be PAN India with different languages dubbed. @actorvijay @DilRajuProdctns pic.twitter.com/9bWkh4xTDs — Sunny Chandiramani (@quirky_chokra) May 30, 2021

In the meantime, Thalapathy 65(*66*)‘s ultimate schedule for the shoot in Georgia has been accomplished and the capturing has now been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is predicted to launch in the course of the Pongal competition subsequent 12 months and likewise options Pooja Hegde.