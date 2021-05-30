Thalapathy 66 – Actor Vijay Joins Hand With Director Vamsi Paidipally And Dil Raju For His Next Project

By | May 30, 2021
0 Comment
Thalapathy 66 – Actor Vijay Joins Hand With Director Vamsi Paidipally And Dil Raju For His Next Project

Thalapathy 66 – Actor Vijay Joins Hand With Director Vamsi Paidipally And Dil Raju For His Next Project

pjimage 92

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly joined fingers with director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming film, Thalapathy 66(*66*). Additionally Learn – Grasp Music ‘Vaathi Coming’ Crosses 150 Million Views on YouTube, Followers Have fun on Twitter

As per the newest buzz director Vamsi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju will work with Vijay for his subsequent film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66(*66*). Whereas Vamsi Paidipally has confirmed the information to Telugu media, an official announcement concerning the film will probably be made as soon as the coronavirus-induced lockdown-like restrictions are lifted. Quickly after the information went viral, Vijay’s followers took to Twitter expressing their pleasure and began trending #Thalapathy66. Have a look: Additionally Learn – Vakeel Saab Beats Grasp in 3 Days at Field Workplace, Achieves Unbelievable Feat in COVID Occasions

In the meantime, Thalapathy 65(*66*)‘s ultimate schedule for the shoot in Georgia has been accomplished and the capturing has now been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is predicted to launch in the course of the Pongal competition subsequent 12 months and likewise options Pooja Hegde.

$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
#Thalapathy #Actor #Vijay #Joins #Hand #Director #Vamsi #Paidipally #Dil #Raju #Project