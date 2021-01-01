Thalavi box office first day business: Thalavi box office first day business Kangana Ranaut movie collected more than 1 crore only

Kangana Ranaut’s much awaited film ‘Thalaivi’ has been released in cinemas on September 10. Legendary Jayalalithaa, a well-known southern actress and six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has grossed Rs 20-25 lakh in Hindi on its opening day. We will tell you that not all cinemas across the country are open yet.

According to a report by Box Office India, while the earnings of ‘Thalaivi’ are very low in other places, audiences in Delhi, UP and Gujarat have contributed well. If we talk about the film collection across the country, it is around Rs 1.25 crore. In fact, the film did well in Tamil Nadu and grossed around Rs 80 lakh. This was going to happen, Kangana’s film is giving fierce competition to the local film ‘Labam’.



If you compare Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ with Akshay Kumar’s recently released ‘Bell Bottom’, it is very low. Kangana’s film grossed Rs 1.25 crore, while Akshay’s grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day.

Apart from this, in some parts of Chennai, ‘Thalayavi’ has done better business than Tamil films. The film could not find its place in Nizam / Andhra as the local film ‘Citymar’ is strong in the hearts of the audience, which has earned around Rs 4 crore on its first day. Citymar has become the most opening film among the re-launched movies after Corona, which could be the third most successful film in the country after two Punjabi films.

Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ is expected to do well in Tamil Nadu. Due to the southern look of the film, it may attract less North Indian fans.

According to the filmmakers, Thalayavi has grossed over Rs 85 crore, including satellite, digital and music rights, before its theatrical release.

Due to the closure of Kerala, Kangana’s film has been screened in 750-800 cinemas in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in Tamil Nadu.