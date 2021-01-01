Thalavi box office first day business: Thalavi box office first day business Kangana Ranaut movie collected more than 1 crore only
If you compare Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ with Akshay Kumar’s recently released ‘Bell Bottom’, it is very low. Kangana’s film grossed Rs 1.25 crore, while Akshay’s grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day.
Apart from this, in some parts of Chennai, ‘Thalayavi’ has done better business than Tamil films. The film could not find its place in Nizam / Andhra as the local film ‘Citymar’ is strong in the hearts of the audience, which has earned around Rs 4 crore on its first day. Citymar has become the most opening film among the re-launched movies after Corona, which could be the third most successful film in the country after two Punjabi films.
Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ is expected to do well in Tamil Nadu. Due to the southern look of the film, it may attract less North Indian fans.
According to the filmmakers, Thalayavi has grossed over Rs 85 crore, including satellite, digital and music rights, before its theatrical release.
Due to the closure of Kerala, Kangana’s film has been screened in 750-800 cinemas in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in Tamil Nadu.
