Thalayavi to be released in cinemas on September 10: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalayavi to be released in cinemas across the world on September 10

Kangana Ranaut has announced the release of her next film ‘Thalaivi’ (‘Thalaivi’ will now be released in cinemas on September 10). Kangana Ranaut has posted on social media that her much awaited film will hit theaters in September.

Sharing the poster of the film, Kangana wrote, ‘The story of this iconic personality is just like watching on the big screen! Make way for #Thalavi because she is ready for the entry of a superstar in the world of cinema, she always was! Thalayavi is coming to the cinemas near you on 10th September.





Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ was scheduled to release earlier this year on April 23, which will now be released in cinemas across the world on September 10, 2021.



Producer Vishnuvardhan Induri has shown enthusiasm for opening cinemas across the country. He hopes fans will be able to experience the great experiences of his life on the silver screen. He says Jayalalithaa has always been associated with cinema and bringing her story to life on the big screen was the only way to pay homage to her.

The film ‘Thalayavi’ based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa shows various aspects of her life. The journey from childhood as an actress to the face of Tamil cinema, as well as a revolutionary leader and leader of Tamil Nadu. Every effort has been made to show every incident related to it as long as politics does not change.

