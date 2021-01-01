Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film has been in the news for some time now. The film is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film is now in theaters. Kangana Ranaut is seen in the lead role of Jayalalithaa in the film. The film seeks to portray Jayalalithaa’s entire political career in a better way.

Story: Most of us know about Jayalalithaa’s biography and her relationship with MG Ramachandran. Director AL Vijay has tried his best to show Jayalalithaa’s struggle in the film. The film begins with Jayalalithaa’s (Kangana Ranaut) swearing-in scene in which she says she will now step into the Assembly when she becomes the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The story then goes into flashback as Jayalalithaa becomes a successful actress. After this, superstar MG Ramachandran (Aurobindo Swamy) enters his life. Jayalalithaa and MGR have a business as well as a personal relationship. MGR later became Jaya’s guide in politics and after all the struggles, Jayalalithaa became an important figure not only in the state of Tamil Nadu but in the political arena of India as a whole.

Review: Director Vijay has sincerely tried to fight against female self-esteem and patriarchy. The bonding between Jayalalithaa and MGR is perfectly portrayed in the film. As in one scene, Jaya and MGR do not utter a word while talking on the phone but their feelings are understood by the audience. As you can see, this is the core of the film. The first half of the film focuses on the love story of Jaya and MGR. Jaya’s political career has become more focused in the latter half. The film features a lot of dialogue and Kangana Ranaut’s slow motion walk. You’ll find the film’s editing and background score very loud. I think the songs of the film will give some break to the story.

Acting: Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. It has to be said that she has portrayed Jayalalithaa perfectly. Kangana has nowhere tried to imitate Jayalalithaa, but has acted according to the demands of the story and the scene. The rehearsal between Kangana and Arvind Swamy is worth watching in the film. Speaking of Arvind Swamy, no one could have played the role of a popular superstar and politician like MGR better than him.

Why watch: Everyone knows Jayalalithaa’s story, but if you want to see a movie with great acting and are a fan of Kangana Ranaut, don’t miss it.