Thandiwe Newton Caught Visiting Cannabis Store After Reportedly Resisting Rehab

Actress Thandiwe Newton was seen visiting a cannabis store following split from her husband Ol Parker. The 49-year-old was spotted stopping by marijuana dispensary High Tide in the Californian city in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. She was seen holding a green apple, which had been partly eaten, and carrying a paper bag when leaving the store, reports aceshowbiz.com. Demi Lovato Completes Another Stint in Rehab 3 Years After Overdose.

Weed is legal for recreational and medicinal purposes in Malibu. Meanwhile, High Tide “aims to provide the highest quality, organic, lab-tested cannabis products”, according to its official website. For the solo outing, Thandiwe, who has been rumoured dating musician Lonr., sported a fleece and khaki cargo trousers with a white-and-red sneakers. She wore her braided hair in a half-up, half-down style and sported a black cap. She also carried an animal print bag. Armie Hammer Leaves Rehab Months After Sexual Assault Allegations.

The actress has been going through a turbulent period in her life after she abruptly exited ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and following her split from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. It was reported last month that she was urged to seek mental health support, which she resisted despite her friends and agent’s growing concern about her well-being. A source told Page Six: “She fired her UK agent of three decades, and then her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in from Los Angeles to try to calm things down.

“Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona if she agrees to go.” Another source on set added: “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role.”

The insider further claimed that “there’s a lot going on” in the actress’ personal life following the separation from her former spouse. “She seemed so stressed she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

