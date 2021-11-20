Thanksgiving Forecast: Mostly Clear With Minor Travel Delays Possible

For those traveling through some southern plains and northern New England this Thanksgiving week, storms may cause minor delays, but nothing that will be widespread or long-lasting, meteorologists said.

Mark Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said:

There may be some snow in Northern New England and the Great Lakes region but not enough to affect large airports, the weather service said.

Some parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas may have rain and thunderstorms that may delay some travel, but “this may be the only thing to really keep an eye on because otherwise, it’s relatively calm weather,” Mr Chenard said.