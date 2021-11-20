Thanksgiving Forecast: Mostly Clear With Minor Travel Delays Possible
For those traveling through some southern plains and northern New England this Thanksgiving week, storms may cause minor delays, but nothing that will be widespread or long-lasting, meteorologists said.
Mark Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said:
There may be some snow in Northern New England and the Great Lakes region but not enough to affect large airports, the weather service said.
Some parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas may have rain and thunderstorms that may delay some travel, but “this may be the only thing to really keep an eye on because otherwise, it’s relatively calm weather,” Mr Chenard said.
Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the Meteorological Service in Dallas and Fort Worth, said Wednesday morning thunderstorms could cause some travel problems in Central Texas.
As families across the United States prepare to get together for Thanksgiving, for the first time since 2019, major airports across the country are expected to reach pre-flight epidemic levels.
The traffic safety administration said this week that the Thanksgiving season is expected to handle about 20 million air passengers, starting on Friday and continuing through November 28. Last year, 9.5 million people were screened and in 2019, 26 million people were, according to the agency.
The regions near Chicago and Atlanta, which are some of the major travel hubs in the United States, will remain storm-free during the Thanksgiving week, meteorologists said.
Brett Borchard, a meteorologist with the Chicago Meteorological Service, said: “We do not expect snow to accumulate or accumulate at this time, which is good for air travelers. Winds of up to 30 miles per hour will blow for those who drive to the Midwest.
Mr Chenard said some parts of the Pacific Northwest could receive about two inches of rain on Thanksgiving Day, which is “nothing short of extreme” for the region. Strong storms were not expected in New York City during the Thanksgiving run-up.
In the southeast, moderate showers are expected on Thanksgiving Day, but “there are no widespread or severe storms,” said Nick Morgan, a meteorologist with the Atlanta Meteorological Service.
For those traveling near Atlanta, the start of this week will be “a day of travel with high temperatures and clear skies until Thanksgiving Day,” Mr. Morgan said.
“Overall, it’s a very smooth sailing,” he said.
