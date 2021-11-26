That ‘Team Beto’ Fund-Raising Email? It Might Not Be From Beto.



In a request, the link to the Blue South PAC donation page on the Democratic digital donation-processing site ActBlue was highlighted in bright yellow and appeared to be related to the campaign: actblue.com/donate/team-beto.

Those who clicked were greeted with a welcome message: “Show your support by donating and joining Team Beto!” According to the fine print on the donation page, 100 percent of the funds went to the Blue South PAC.

The related group, Defeat Republican, posted an almost identical email with the same URL highlighted in yellow: actblue.com/donate/official-beto.

Both groups are linked to the same digital strategist, Zac Schreiber, who emailed a statement on behalf of both Blue South PAC and Defeat Republicans that their digital strategy was “in line with industry best practices.”

“Our community is looking for opportunities to help us choose news, action alerts, and Democrats,” the statement said, adding that the PAC “looks forward to working with the Beto campaign.”

Founded in the summer of 2020, Defeat Republicans raised nearly $ 1 million in less than a year by the end of June 2021. During that time, federal records show that he paid Mr. Schreiber $ 133,000 and directed another 8 208,000 to one firm, Opt-In Strategies. , Which lists him as a consultant on its website. Blue South PAC had spent about $ 37,000 at the end of June, costing more than a third of the cost to another consulting firm, Upwave Digital Solutions, Mr. Was founded by Shreber.

Federal records show that the defeated Republicans paid more than $ 400,000 to the Democratic campaign. The largest share, 230,000, went to Jennifer Carroll Foy, who ran for governor of Virginia as a Democrat; Ms. Foy’s campaign paid $ 67,500 to opt-in strategies for “list editing,” state records show.