That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Best Japanese fantasy light novel series

The series, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is a Japanese fantasy light novel series that was engraved by Fuse and shown by Mitz Vah. The show revolves around a salaryman who is killed and reincarnates as a slime with special attributes in a sword and sorcery world, wherein he gathers allies to establish his own nation of monsters.

Between 2013 and 2016, it was published on the Shsetsuka ni Nar is a user-generated novel publishing platform. Micro Magazine bought and released the first ‘light novel’ in 2014. As of March 2021, seventeen volumes have been launched. Yen Press has authorized the light novel in North America, and the first volume was released in December 2017.

It was modified as a manga series by Kodansha, also three manga spin-offs by Micro Magazine and Kodansha, and an anime TV series version by Eight Bit, which aired from October 2018 to March 2019. In January 2021, the second season of the anime series aired, as did an anime adaptation of the second spin-off manga from April to June 2021.

Plot

A 37-year-old corporate worker in Tokyo, Satoru Mikami is a regular guy. Despite the fact that he has no girlfriend, he is practically pleased with his humdrum life. An assassin appears out of nowhere and stabs him during a casual interaction with his colleague. A mystery voice repeats in his consciousness as he succumbs to his injuries, reciting a sequence of directives he could not understand.

When Satoru regains consciousness, he realizes that he has been reborn as a Slime on a strange planet. Simultaneously, he gains additional abilities, including the “Predator” ability, which allows him to consume anything and imitate its appearance and abilities. He comes into Veldora Tempest, a Catastrophe-level ‘Storm Dragon’ who has been imprisoned for 300 years for destroying a village. Satoru befriends the dragon, pledging to assist him in shattering the seal since he feels sorry for him. Veldora bestows the name Rimuru Tempest on him in exchange for heavenly protection.

Rimuru obtains the friendship and loyalty of the monsters who live in the Great Jura Forest thanks to his newfound powers and wisdom, and they accept him as their king, and together they form the nation of Tempest. Rimuru and his subjects capture the attention of adjacent foreign powers, from kings and legendary heroes to demon lords, as their new nation rises in strength and influence. Some desire to become allies, while others seek to exploit or destroy them entirely for the purpose of their ambitions.

Light Novel

Between February 20, 2013, and January 1, 2016, Fuse serialized the series as a web book on the user-generated content site Shsetsuka ni Nar. Micro Magazine picked up the series for print publication, and in May 2014, they released the first light novel, with drawings by Mitz Vah, under their GC Novels imprint. During this panel, Sakura-Con in April 2017 – Yen Press, an English publisher revealed that the series had been licensed for release in North America.

Manga

On March 26, 2015, Taiki Kawakami published a manga adaption in Kodansha’s shnen manga magazine Monthly Shnen Sirius. On October 6, 2016, Kodansha USA announced the manga’s license during a panel at New York Comic Con. Since the 28th of July in 2016, a spin-off manga named “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: How Monsters Walk” has been ongoing on Micro Magazine’s Comic Ride website, with art by Sh Okagiri.

Since March 2018, a second spin-off manga titled The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been serialized in Kodansha’s shnen manga magazine Monthly Shnen Sirius, with art by Shiba, and has been compiled into five volumes as of March 2021 and published by Kodansha USA in English. “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Workaholic Slime” show was a third spin-off manga which was written by Shizuku Akechi and also illustrated by him and it began serialization on the Niconico website on September 26, 2018, and it was collected into one volume on July 9, 2019. Kodansha USA also announced in June 2020 that they had licensed “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Workaholic Slime”.

Anime

From October 2, 2018, until March 19, 2019, an anime television series adaption broadcast on Tokyo MX and other stations. The series is animated by Eight Bit and directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi, with assistant director Atsushi Nakayama, series composer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, character designer Ryouma Ebata, and monster designer Takahiro Kishida. The series’ music is being composed by Elements Garden. Takuma Terashima performs the first opening theme, “Nameless narrative,” and True performs the first ending theme, “Another colony.” “Megurumono,” performed by Terashima, is the second opening theme. Azusa Tadokoro performed the ‘Little Solider’ and also in the second closing theme.

Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series, and Funimation is streaming an English dub as it airs. There were around 24 episodes in the 1st season. An original animation DVD was supposed to be released on March 29, 2019, in conjunction with the 11th manga volume, but it was pushed back to December 4, 2019, in conjunction with the 13th manga volume. On July 9, 2019, the 12th manga volume was combined with a second original animation DVD. Three further original animation DVDs have been confirmed, the third of which will be released on March 27, 2020, in conjunction with the 14th manga volume. The 15th manga volume, which will be released on July 9, 2020, will be packaged with the fourth OAD.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, a second season was announced as a split-season anime, however, the first half was delayed from October 2020 to January 2021, while the second half was delayed from April 2021 to July 2021. The first half was declared from 12 January to 30 March 2021, followed by the second half on the 6th of July, 2021. True performs the opening theme, “Storyteller,” while Stereo Dive Foundation performs the closing theme, “Story seeker.” MindaRyn’s “Like Flames” serves as the second opening theme, while Takuma Terashima’s “Reincarnate” serves as the second ending theme.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Trailer

FAQ. About That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime