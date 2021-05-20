The 10.3-inch Kobo Elipsa brings back super-sized e-readers



Kobo has a brand new e-reader out, and its the corporate’s greatest but: the Kobo Elipsa, which incorporates a 10.3-inch, 1404 x 1872 decision (227 ppi) E Ink show, a bundled stylus, and the flexibility to not simply learn books, however to annotate, underline, and mark them up identical to an actual paper guide.

Gigantic e-readers, just like the 9.7-inch Kindle DX, as soon as have been extra widespread, however current units have trended in the direction of extra pocketable codecs — Amazon’s Kindle’s max out at 7-inches, and Kobo’s Forma (its earlier largest dimension) presents an 8-inch show.

However the Elipsa is without doubt one of the largest mainstream e-readers but, providing an enormous show that presumably isn’t simply good for studying — it’ll additionally function a bundled stylus, a primary for the corporate. The new Kobo Stylus permits the pill for use to note-taking and annotations as properly, full with an OCR function that guarantees to transform written notes into typed textual content.

Functionally, that makes the Elipsa not too dissimilar of a product than different large E Ink tablets, just like the reMarkable 2, which additionally incorporates a 10.3-inch E Ink panel and a stylus that enables it for use as a note-taking machine. However there’s a giant totally different in intent: the reMarkable is a tool centered on note-taking, one which’s designed to interchange a paper pocket book, however occurs to additionally help eBooks.

The Elipsa, alternatively, remains to be an e-reader first, with entry to Kobo’s eBookstore of over 6 million books, in addition to best-in-class OverDrive help for simply shopping and borrowing library books from suitable libraries.

And whereas the note-taking facet makes the Elipsa a singular entry for mainstream e-readers, there’s some caveats: PDFs with DRM can’t be marked up or annotated, and whereas OverDrive-borrowed books may be scribbled on, you’ll lose these notes whenever you return the guide to the library (very like an actual library guide, though you most likely shouldn’t write on these.)

Along with the supersized display screen, the Elipsa additionally presents a built-in “ComfortLight” system for studying at midnight, 32 GB of inside storage, 1GB of RAM, and a 2,400 mAh battery. The Elipsa additionally options Dropbox help, to permit for simple importing and exporting of paperwork.

The massive display screen and stylus will value you, although: the Kobo Elipsa is about to value $399.99 for a bundle that features the e-reader, the stylus, and a canopy. Preorders will begin on Could twentieth forward of a June twenty fourth launch date.