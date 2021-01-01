The 16-year-old actress set foot on the big screen today celebrating her 31st birthday

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghavani has made a name for herself in the industry with her superhit songs and films. Kajal, one of the most famous actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, is always in the news for her energetic acting and glamorous style. Today she is celebrating her 31st birthday. Let us know what is special about this birthday and who has supported him in this success.

Got a special gift for the birthday

Worldwide Records decided to release the romantic song ‘Jaan Gayani Yeh Ho Jaan’ on Kajal’s birthday. The internet has started creating panic after the release of this song. The song is sung by Priyanka Singh and has been watched by millions so far.

The girl from Bihar earned a big name

Please tell that Kajal was born on 20th July 1990 in Tegahar village of Bihar. He has completed his degree (Kajal Raghavani Education) from Patna University. It is said that she takes around eight to ten lakh rupees for a film.

Acting from the age of 11

Kajal had entered the acting world from a very young age. During an interview, she said that she has been acting since the age of 11. Before coming to Bhojpuri, she has acted in Marathi and Gujarati films. Her first film was also in Marathi and about 50 Gujarati films are also in Kajal’s name.

Kajal considers her brother and mother as her father

Kajal considers her mother and her brother the biggest hand behind her success. She gives both of them the status of fathers. Every year on Father’s Day, Kajal also shows her feelings about brother and mother through social media.

Learn to speak Bhojpuri for movies

Kajal got her first job in Bhojpuri through director Vipul Shah. He entered the Bhojpuri industry through ‘Sugana’. When she reached Purvanchal for the shooting of her first film, she did not come to Bhojpuri. She used to say harsh words. However, gradually she learned to speak Bhojpuri and is making Bhojpuri films one after another.

Kajal was involved in an argument with Khesari Lal

Kajal has been working in Bhojpuri films for more than 9 years. After making so many films, Kajal’s name has been associated with Bhojpuri superstar Khesarilal Yadav many times. The two have appeared together in several films. People also love the onscreen chemistry of these two. It was rumored that the two were in a relationship and the two were secretly married. However, no truth came out in this case.