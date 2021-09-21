The 18-year wait for New Rights Music is over. like.
How do you know when it’s time to pull the plug on the band you started with as a teen? Is it when you get married and have kids and buy a house in deep New Jersey? Or when your job is so serious, they take you to Singapore for two years? Or when you turn 50?
What if the creative genius of your dear friend and a bandmate can’t give up on the songs he’s been working on for over a decade?
For 51-year-old Kevin Whelan, the answer is none of the above. He said, ‘There was never any rationale in it. “It was like a wedding neither of us could get away from.”
Whelan’s Band Is – Or Possibly WasWe’ll get to that later—four guys from The Wrens, Ocean City, NJ, who put out a series of respectable indie-rock albums in the ’90s and “played more than our share of empty rooms,” said Whelan . “In my memory, they are all empty.” As marriage, children and office jobs applied centrifugal force to the group, Whelan and Charles Bissell, the aforementioned creative geniuses, bowed down to write what they hoped to be their farewell album, To An Unknown World. a gift gift.
Two men are doing a study in opposite. Whelan is spontaneous and independent, a dynamic singer and avid artist who pours himself into his music. He also happens to be a classically trained pianist. Bissell is meticulous and ruthlessly meticulous at melding disparate elements – catchy melodies, jagged guitars, complex lyrics, multiple modulations and tempo changes – into infectious rock songs that are meant to disguise his painful process.
When “The Meadowlands” came out in 2003 after a seven-year stagnation, it received praise from critics and peers. Matthew Kaws of the band Nada Surf, which had its midcareer renaissance around the same time, described his reaction to the album as “instant adoration, all magic”. I understand his lyrics, but don’t understand it either. There’s something out of reach about them and I think it’s totally intoxicating. To his generation of reluctant adults, Wrens delivered a provocative message: No matter how old and tired and burdened by life, keep going, because you never know – your best work is still ahead. could.
But in the 18 years since then, two things have happened No Happened: The Wrens haven’t broken up, and they haven’t released another record.
This is about to change, but not in the way that one expected. Whelan has taken five songs written for Rains’ follow-up to “The Meadowlands”, remixed them, added five new ones and released them as “Observatory” on December 10 from Aeon Station. Which “sounds” like a band,” he said, “but doesn’t.” Two of the three others, Kevin’s brother Greg, who plays guitar, and drummer Jerry Macdonald, both contribute to the album. A conspicuous absence. Is: Charles Bissell.
“I love Kevin. I love Charles. I love Kevin’s album,” said Lisa Ofer, a musician and artist who has been friends with the band since living next to Whelan in college. “But it came to this? It’s a gut punch.”
in a hurry Back in the Rance days, Kevin Whelan had a pompadour and wore his rock aspirations like a crown. He now manages 400 people at Johnson & Johnson and introduces himself as a suburban father. “Only a few people at work Know, ” he said, as we sat outside a coffee shop in Jersey City. “One of them stood in my office and said, ‘I know who you are.’ And I said ‘That’s wrong!'”
Whelan never lost his natural hilarity while explaining how these past 18 years went by. The Rance’s immediate problem after “The Meadowlands,” he explained, was that they couldn’t all go in. McDonald, the drummer, had moved to the Philadelphia area and had two children on the way to four. Greg Whelan had once already resumed his career at a lower level; Now with a good job at Pfizer, he couldn’t do it again. So Wrens opted to squeeze his tour into weekends and holidays.
“It was crazy,” said Greg Whelan. “We were in Europe one summer doing the festival circuit with all these bands, and we were flying back every week. They couldn’t believe it. They were like, Seriously, you go home and go to work. Gone? We blew all our money on airfare.”
Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, who played at a release party for “The Meadowlands”, recalls the two bands’ differing mind-sets. “Things were happening for us at the same time, but our attitude was, people care now, we better take every gig we can get. Because it can’t last.”
Even keeping it up for the weekend was problematic for the Wrens. “I wouldn’t tell my wife I was going to a gig until the night before,” Macdonald said. “Sometimes she’d say no way and I’d cancel people at the last second.”
Kevin Whelan had gotten serious about his own job at Pfizer and a woman there as well. “We broke up for a while because he said he had to finish his 100 songs,” said his now wife, Mary Ann Coronel. “I didn’t know what he meant. I assumed it was an excuse.”
Those 100 songs were demos for the next Wrens album. Whelan’s creative strategy was Volume: Force himself to write a large number of songs, then choose the best. In contrast, Bissell focused on a handful of tunes. “The way he would talk about his songs,” Ofer said, “it was like they were all broken and he needed to fix them.”
Meanwhile, there was talk of a new Wrens album coming out at some point. In May 2006, no less authority than The New York Times reported that “a new album by The Wrens is due to be delivered in July.”
By 2010, Wrens had stopped playing live, Whelan’s songs were more or less ready to go, and Bissell was responsible for finishing them. And announcements came and went. When Ofer road-tripped for his 40th birthday, Whelan gifted him a rough mix of headphones and a new album. “I heard it the whole time,” she said. “When the world hears this, I thought, This is going to blow everything up. They’re going to be like Radiohead.”
In 2013, the finish line was again in sight. A full album was mastered and submitted to Sub Pop, the Seattle label which formally signed the band the following year. But Bissell insisted that his songs were not done. “The songs were great,” Whelan said. “But that’s what I always say. I’m that guy. He’s the other guy. I’m good with the third tech, he’s like, I need three years of tech.”
Sub Pop said right too. “In my experience, bad things come from rushing it, setting artificial deadlines,” said Tony Kiwell, co-president of the label. “The Rains are different, and I’ve wrestled what to do. Am I hurting them with too many folded hands?”
Bissell was, BY His own admission, the last wren to grow up. in 2007handjob At the age of 44, he married Rachel Warren, who has a flourishing career in medical publishing and is currently on hiatus with a band called Palomar. Bissell recently met me for a walk in Prospect Park, where he lives with Warren and his three sons.
He’s a stay-at-home dad, saying, “I used to find it ridiculous when I was self-centered in my music universe, but now I can’t imagine life being any other way.”
We had been in loose contact since “The Meadowlands”, when I profiled the band for The Times, occasionally planning to meet for a drink, though we never did. In 2016, he emailed me two songs, noting that the first half of one was through 20 volumes, rebuilt with a chorus from “Like 6 Years Ago”, a few dozen tempo changes and ” That didn’t even scratch the surface of Lake Ridiculous.” He added that “a good portion of the songs hang over the framework of the Odyssey.” As we knew them, it all sounded like a serious departure from the Rance.
That same year, Bissell told me, after several scary bouts with pneumonia, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks plasma cells. He described five years of treatment that concluded last spring with surprising conservatism. “I can’t say I looked forward to it,” he said, “but I’d be there for eight hours on the IV, bring headphones, my computer, it was valuable time.” He is healthy enough now that he is running a half marathon in November.
In 2019, Bissell declared the album fit for release. But first, he wanted to work on “inner band material,” and that’s when, after more than 30 years of calling himself a band, Wrens revealed.
No one in the group wants to broadcast dirty laundry, but the nature of the controversy is quite clear. The original model of four equal partners no longer represents the current reality. Bissell wanted a new commercial arrangement that would reflect not only the work he put into his songs, but the band website he built, maintaining a social media presence, all the way he maintained Wrens’ profile over the years, while others followed. career outside.
“Charles wanted to feel more understood, heard more about the contributions he made,” Whelan said. “I was never against it, but when we started talking about how to do it, it got very complicated and complicated.”
And as it dragged on, Whelan decided he was waiting.
Earlier this month, I went to Nuthouse Recordings, a studio in Union City, NJ, to hear “Observatory” with Whelan and Tom Beaujor, who co-produced the album. Whelan drove from Berkeley Heights, where she and Coronel live with their two boys, Jackson and Ryder, 10 and 8. At 15 months of age, Ryder was diagnosed with autism and had limited speech. Whelan stopped playing music due to parenting difficulties, but Coronel gently pushed him back into it. “He himself is not without music,” she said.
The family became the clarifying force. “When you’re not able to communicate with your son the way you want to,” Whelan said as Beaujor fired the brooding first track, “Hold On,” “I mean, I can’t say that. That it makes your other problems run away. But it also makes you reflect on what’s important and how to use your time in a valuable way.”
Whelan plays everything on the album except drums and some guitar parts, but his voice, as Beaujor has said, “is Kevin’s superpower. He’s not fully aware of how good he is, and that’s why. that he Is How good. While we were mixing, he kept asking me to turn down the vocals. Whelan is just as expressive and in command on minimal piano ballads as the full-blown rockers.
For several months after Whelan told Bissell about Aeon Station, the two had not spoken. Bissell stated that his immediate thought was that Reigns was dead and that he had to plan his own album. During the summer, when the three boys were in day camp, they had time to write new songs, which they say has been eight. So we could eventually get a Wrens album, but delivered in two separate parts, which, Bissell said, “could be the result we were looking forward to this whole time.”
If “Observatory” is Whelan’s best music to date, it will be just as Bissell’s new songs for Rance will be his best. When Whelan sent his music to the label, “I was smoking,” said Keywell of Sub Pop, which is releasing the album. “It’s a contemplative element that you see more in literature than in music—thoughts on living a life, liked.”
Is this a breakup album, I asked Whelan as we heard the guitar-fueled climax of “Queens”, the first single, with Coronel, pressed into backup vocal duty, breaking the final refrain, “You Said It”. It was all inside, you said it was all inside.”
“More like post-break-up,” Whelan said, “when you find the strength to move on with your life.”
#18year #wait #Rights #Music
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.