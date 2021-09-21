The 18-year wait for New Rights Music is over. like.

Even keeping it up for the weekend was problematic for the Wrens. “I wouldn’t tell my wife I was going to a gig until the night before,” Macdonald said. “Sometimes she’d say no way and I’d cancel people at the last second.”

Kevin Whelan had gotten serious about his own job at Pfizer and a woman there as well. “We broke up for a while because he said he had to finish his 100 songs,” said his now wife, Mary Ann Coronel. “I didn’t know what he meant. I assumed it was an excuse.”

Those 100 songs were demos for the next Wrens album. Whelan’s creative strategy was Volume: Force himself to write a large number of songs, then choose the best. In contrast, Bissell focused on a handful of tunes. “The way he would talk about his songs,” Ofer said, “it was like they were all broken and he needed to fix them.”

Meanwhile, there was talk of a new Wrens album coming out at some point. In May 2006, no less authority than The New York Times reported that “a new album by The Wrens is due to be delivered in July.”

By 2010, Wrens had stopped playing live, Whelan’s songs were more or less ready to go, and Bissell was responsible for finishing them. And announcements came and went. When Ofer road-tripped for his 40th birthday, Whelan gifted him a rough mix of headphones and a new album. “I heard it the whole time,” she said. “When the world hears this, I thought, This is going to blow everything up. They’re going to be like Radiohead.”

In 2013, the finish line was again in sight. A full album was mastered and submitted to Sub Pop, the Seattle label which formally signed the band the following year. But Bissell insisted that his songs were not done. “The songs were great,” Whelan said. “But that’s what I always say. I’m that guy. He’s the other guy. I’m good with the third tech, he’s like, I need three years of tech.”