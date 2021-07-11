The 2020 Euro Finals Goes to a Shootout in England vs. Italy
Italy are in a tight circle and England are looser as their coaching staff choose their penalty shooters. But the tension before the shooting is palpable. All that work, and it comes down to it.
Kane and Chiellini meet Kuipers for the toss. Kane chooses the end on the first coin toss and chooses the goal in front of the English fans. Chiellini chooses to put Italy first on the second pitch.
We’re just going to play this all the way down here now, one by one, so keep refreshing:
Domenico Berardi goes first. AND POINTS!
Italy leads, 1-0.
Now it’s Harry Kane. KANE SCORES! 1-1.
Italy 1, England 1.
———
Belotti for Italy. PICKFORD SAVE!
Still tied, 1-1.
Harry Maguire. GET SCORES!
England 2, Italy 1.
———
Bonucci for Italy. BONUCCI SCORES!
Italy 2, England 2.
Marcus Rashford now. HE CUT OFF THE POST!
Italy 2, England 2. Advantage disappeared.
———
Bernardeschi for Italy. POINTS!
Italy 3, England 2.
Sancho next door. SAVED BY DONNARUMMA !!
Italy 3, England 2.
Italy can win here.
———
Jorginho. Who beat Spain. Who draws the penalties from Chelsea. For victory.
Watch the jump.
PICKFORD SAVE! He read it and pushed it to the post !!
What a moment!
Italy 3, England 2.
Bukayo Saka for England.
He must score.
CHECKED IN!!!!
ITALY WON THE EUROS !!!
