The 2020 Euro Finals Goes to a Shootout in England vs. Italy

Italy are in a tight circle and England are looser as their coaching staff choose their penalty shooters. But the tension before the shooting is palpable. All that work, and it comes down to it.

Kane and Chiellini meet Kuipers for the toss. Kane chooses the end on the first coin toss and chooses the goal in front of the English fans. Chiellini chooses to put Italy first on the second pitch.

We’re just going to play this all the way down here now, one by one, so keep refreshing:

Domenico Berardi goes first. AND POINTS!

Italy leads, 1-0.

Now it’s Harry Kane. KANE SCORES! 1-1.

Italy 1, England 1.

Belotti for Italy. PICKFORD SAVE!

Still tied, 1-1.

Harry Maguire. GET SCORES!

England 2, Italy 1.

