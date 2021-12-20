The 355 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
The 355 Movie (2022): The 355 is an upcoming action crime thriller film directed by Simon Kinberg. The film is scheduled to be released on 14 January 2022 in Theatres.
Story
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie, former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah, and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng, who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world-or get them killed.
The 355 Movie Details:
- Movies Name: The 355 (2022)
- Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
- Release Date: 14 January 2022
- Director: Simon Kinberg
- Producer: Zakaria Alaoui, Kelly Carmichael, Jessica Chastain, Richard Hewitt, Simon Kinberg, Alexander O’Neal
- Production: Perfect World Pictures
- Writer: Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg, Theresa Rebeck, Bek Smith
- Music: Junkie XL
- Language: Hindi, English
- Watch on: Theatres
The 355 Cast?
- Jessica Chastain
- Sebastian Stan
- Penélope Cruz
- Diane Kruger
- Edgar Ramírez
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Bingbing Fan
- Raphael Acloque
- Jason Wong
- Marta Svetek
- Atul Sharma
- Toby Sauerback
- Waleed Elgadi
- Leo Staar
- Francisco Labbe
- Hiten Patel
- Sam Shoubber
- Nina Kumar
- David Olawale Ayinde
- Martyn Mayger
- Michelle Thomas
- Yoon C. Joyce
- Maud Druine
- Evie Wray
- Paul O’Kelly
- Keith Lomas
- Alexis Barbosa
- Amanda Rabinowitz
The 355 Official Trailer
