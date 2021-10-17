The 52-year-old mother of the star footballer, who is dating a model 6 years younger than her son, Neymar also stamped on the mother’s relationship.

It is common for Brazilian star footballer Neymar Jr. to remain in the news, but these days his mother Nadine Goncalves is in the limelight. Yes, 52-year-old Nadine is dating 22-year-old professional computer gamer and model Tiago Ramos. Nadine Goncalves’ new boyfriend is six years younger than her son and Brazilian star. However, Neymar has approved of the relationship between his mother and Tiago Ramos. The special thing is that Nadine herself revealed on Instagram that she is dating Tiago Ramos.

Nadine made a post on her Instagram. In this, he and Tiago Ramos are seen hugging each other in a garden. In the caption of the picture, Nadine wrote, ‘It can’t be described. You live it. After this he also posted a loving heart emoji. Nadine separated from Neymar’s father and agent Wagner Ribeiro in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. Despite Nadine and Tiago being 30 years apart, they are supported by their superstar son.

Neymar commented on his mother’s Instagram post. Neymar wrote, ‘Be happy mom, love you.’ He also posted a loving heart emoji after the comment. Not only this, Neymar’s father Ribeiro was also seen giving his blessings to the pair of Nadine and Tiago. He commented on Nadine’s post by clapping. Long before meeting Nadine, Tiago Ramos, a resident of Pernambuco province of Brazil, was a big fan of Neymar.



Tiago revealed that he had sent a message to the Paris Saint-Germain superstar in 2017. In that message, Tiago wrote, ‘Neymar you are fantastic. I don’t know how to explain the feeling of being a fan of a person like you. I watch you play I am very inspired by you. Hopefully one day I will read this message with you.’ He wrote, ‘I know I’ll meet you one day, because I’m a dream boy who doesn’t give up on his goals!’