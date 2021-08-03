The A.P. Names Daisy Veerasingham Its New Chief
The Associated Press announced on Tuesday that Daisy Veerasingham would become its new president and chief executive, the first woman and the first person of color to head the 175-year-old news agency.
She will succeed Gary Pruitt, who is retiring at the end of the year after nearly 10 years in the role. Its start date is January 1.
“There is no doubt that it is a tough media environment, and like many other media organizations, we do experience revenue pressure from time to time,” Ms Veerasingham said in an interview. “So we really need to consolidate our core business in the media, but we also need to work very hard to grow. “
Ms Veerasingham, 51, joined The AP in 2004 as Director of Sales for its TV news division in London. She was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer in 2019 and became Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Company in February.
The AP, which employs several thousand journalists working in 250 offices around the world, is interviewing candidates for editor-in-chief, its most important journalism post. Sally Buzbee left that post in May to succeed Martin Baron as editor of the Washington Post.
“We have some really interesting candidates,” said Ms Veerasingham, “and we hope to be able to make an appointment within a month or so.”
Mr Pruitt said in a statement he felt it was the right time “to hand over the baton”.
“There is no better person to lead AP in their next chapter than Daisy, who I have worked closely with for the past decade,” he said.
