The A.P. Names Daisy Veerasingham Its New Chief

The Associated Press announced on Tuesday that Daisy Veerasingham would become its new president and chief executive, the first woman and the first person of color to head the 175-year-old news agency.

She will succeed Gary Pruitt, who is retiring at the end of the year after nearly 10 years in the role. Its start date is January 1.

“There is no doubt that it is a tough media environment, and like many other media organizations, we do experience revenue pressure from time to time,” Ms Veerasingham said in an interview. “So we really need to consolidate our core business in the media, but we also need to work very hard to grow. “

Ms Veerasingham, 51, joined The AP in 2004 as Director of Sales for its TV news division in London. She was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer in 2019 and became Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Company in February.