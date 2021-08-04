The Abandonment of Andrew Cuomo: Unions, Party Leaders and Deep Allies



Mr. Cuomo also lost the support of nearly every major union in New York State: the unions representing hotel employees, teachers, building maintenance workers, transit workers, retail workers and municipal employees, as well as the head of the New York umbrella organization, the AFL-CIO.

Laura Curran, whom Mr Cuomo supported for the Nassau County executive and whose swearing in on his website he commemorated, also called on him to resign. In an interview, she hinted that his defense on Tuesday was deaf and fell flat in his suburban county, which backed him in the 2018 primary with nearly 78% of the vote.

“I hear, you know, his tone of his own victimization and his tone of self-pity, was the wrong note to hit,” she said. “That’s what people found really off-putting. With, of course, the results. But on top of that – that it was something done to her – is a dump for a lot of people I talk to.

Those who have not sought the governor’s head – some of whom are longtime allies dealing with the state – avoid making public statements about his position.

Mr Gresham, president of 1199 SEIU, a powerful health care union, declined multiple requests for comment. A spokesperson for the New York State Federation of Public Employees also said nothing. Gary LaBarbera, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, was equally cautious.

According to its spokesperson, Jordan Isenstadt, the union “lets the process unfold”.

On Tuesday evening, civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton met with New York City leaders at the National Action Network and then had a call Wednesday morning with leaders in upstate New York.

“We did not come to a consensus,” Sharpton said Wednesday afternoon. “But I can say that it leans heavily towards calling for his resignation.”