The accident happened with Sara Ali Khan, the bulb exploded in front of the face in the make-up room; Watch Video

Bollywood’s well-known actress Sara Ali Khan is commonly in the headlines for her model and her movies. However not too long ago she has come into the limelight resulting from the accident that happened to her. Truly, the bulb exploded in front of Sara Ali Khan’s face in the make-up room. Attributable to this accident, there have additionally been mild scars on Sara Ali Khan’s face. The video of this incident with the actress can also be turning into fiercely viral on social media, which has been shared by Sara Ali Khan herself on her Instagram story.

Sharing this video associated to the make-up room, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “The morning began like this.” This video of her is from final Sunday, in which she is seen speaking to her make-up artist. Her make-up artist says that she goes to the washroom, to which the actress tells her, “Okay, you ask Jitu sir for coconut water.”

As quickly as Sara Ali Khan’s make-up artist leaves, the glass bulb in front of her face all of the sudden explodes. It was seen in the video that the actress was fully scared of the accident. Allow us to inform that lately Sara Ali Khan is current in Indore for the taking pictures of her upcoming movie with Vicky Kaushal.

Throughout the break from the taking pictures, Sara Ali Khan alongside with her mom Amrita Singh additionally reached Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain. Sara Ali Khan’s movie was being stated that it’s a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, though no official assertion has come from the forged or filmmaker on it but.

Concerning the upcoming movie of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, its producer Utekar stated, “We’ve Vicky and Sara for romantic comedy. It’s a movie based mostly in Gwalior or Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh. That is the story of a small city, as proven in my earlier movies. It is a new pairing and I’m certain they’ll create a ruckus.”

