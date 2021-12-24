The accused in custody for nine years, yet the trial could not be completed, HC granted bail and said – this process is not less than punishment

During the hearing, the court admitted that the trial was going on for nine years but the result could not come out. The court’s observation was that this process is also no less than a punishment.

The accused in the NDPS Act case was released on bail by the Delhi High Court after spending nine years in jail. During the hearing, the court admitted that the trial was going on for nine years but the result could not come out. The court’s observation was that this process is also no less than a punishment. Article 21 of the Constitution gives everyone the right to live freely, but in this case, things do not seem to have been done in the right way.

However, Justice Subramonium Prasad in his judgment said that drug trafficking is not only fatal to the economy but it is also tarnishing human life and society. Strict action is required in such cases. The court said that the case should have been decided in nine years’ waqf. But this could not happen. In such a situation, keeping the accused in jail is wrong. Slow judicial process is itself a punishment.

According to the case, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had registered a case under Section 9A, 21, 23, 25 A of IPC. The agency had received information that a Delhi-based syndicate was involved in drug smuggling on a large scale. It was being smuggled through export consignment. One such consignment was found at the Air Cargo Complex. It was to be sent to Malaysia. The agency had received a consignment of 151.980 kg white crystal powder from there. He was seized under the NDPS Act. After recovery, there was a raid at the syndicate base.

The agency claims that the export related documents were to be provided by the petitioner. For this he got paid for the consignment at 3 lakhs. The petitioner in his statement said that in 1996-97 he was associated with United Cargo. She met Paramjit Singh Gulati through Kulwinder Singh, who worked with her. He told her that he exports narcotics substances. He started exporting them along with Gulati. He was arrested on 20 July 2012. His bail was rejected in 2013.