The Adam Project (2022) Full Movie Download Dual Audio 720p by Filmyzilla Website

The Adam Project (2022) Full Movie Download Dual Audio 720p



The Adam Project 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

In this post I am going to tell you about the Movie The Adam Project. You will also get information about the characters participating in the Movie The Adam Project through this post. In this post you will be well aware about The Adam Project.

To download The Adam Project movie, you do not have to resort to pirated website at all. You can watch The Adam Project movie only on the official website and also take the help of the official website to download online.

You will be familiar with the Movie The Adam Project. I want to tell you that if you have found the information correct, then stay connected with gadgetclock.com so that you people can know about the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood Movies. information can be found.

If you people are more interested in watching Movies, then stay with gadgetclock.com to watch Bollywood And Hollywood and other types of movies so that people can enjoy the upcoming new Movies. We will inform about the new Movie and as soon as possible.

The Adam Project Movies Info:

Movie Name: The Adam Project

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

The Adam Project (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

The Adam Project Netflix

Today I am going to give you complete information about where to watch The Adam Project movie online through this post. The Adam Project movie has been released on 11 March 2022 on OTT platform Netflix In United Kingdom. People waiting for The Adam Project movie can watch this movie online by subscribing on Netflix. You will understand its complete story only after watching the movie The Adam Project movie completely. To know the information of any type of movie before release, stay connected with gadgetclock.com so that you can get information about upcoming movies at the right time.

The Adam Project Information

Release Date: 11 March 2022 (India)

Directed by-Shawn Levy

Writing Credits-Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin

Produced by-Dan Cohen, George Dewey, David Ellison, Jennifer Flackett, Dana Goldberg, Patrick Gooing, Don Granger, Mark Levin, Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Josh McLaglen, Mary McLaglen, Ryan Reynolds

Music by-Rob Simonsen

Cinematography by-Tobias A. Schliessler

Film Editing by-Jonathan Corn, Dean Zimmerman

Casting By-Carmen Cuba

Production Design by-Claude Pare

Art Direction by, Chris Beach, Eli Best, Craig Humphries, Nick Nocera

Set Decoration by-Elizabeth Wilcox

Costume Design by-Jenny Eagan

Makeup Department-Vivian Baker, Anji Bemben, Werner Pretorius, Carmen Tse

Production Management-Bruce L. Brownstein, Anouk Frösch, Emily Matthews, Michael Morgan, Chloe Smyth, Adrienne Sol, Erika Young-Storz

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Ashley Bell, Richard Cowan, James Forrester, Scott Kukurudz, Josh McLaglen, Chris Morris, Megan Schaufele, Brian Smrz, Andrew Suttar

Sound Department-Steve Baine, Andrew Benz, Simon Brown, Ryan Cole, Greg Crawford, Craig Henighan, Micah Henry, Skip Longfellow, Mark Noda, Angelo Palazzo, Mark Paterson, Jeffrey Roy, Julian Townsend, Tony Wyman, Art Young

Special Effects by-Brandon Allen, Cara E. Anderson, Paul Brassard, Tim Guertin, Jordan Kidston, Ivona Kolic, W.A. Andrew Sculthorp, Brisa Waldbauer, Cameron Waldbauer, Amos Wong, Brad Zehr

Stunts-Marcus Aurelio, Marshall Bingham, Kirk Caouette, James M. Churchman, Zandara Kennedy, Alex Kyshkovych, Shaun Magee, Mike Mitchell, Tammy Nera, Jeff Sanca, Charles Shults, Kimberley Sutton, Angela Uyeda

Casting Department-Andrea Brown, Annabel Green, Tiffany Mak, Heather McGowan, Caitlin McKenna

Location Management-Shahar Ben Halevi, Cole Boughton, Paul Giordano, Ann Goobie, Joel Hurley

Music Department-Thor Fienberg, Brad Gardner, Ross Gasworth, Sidney Hopson, Taylor Lipari-Hassett, Martin McClellan, Maggie Phillips, Scott Michael Smith, Soya Soo, Jacob Yoffee

Script and Continuity Department-Stephanie Moore

Transportation Department-Chris Clarke, Paul Irvine, Jason Johanson, Tom Katinic, Julio César Monge, Rainer Scheelisch, Jens Steffensen.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with The Adam Project you should also know the story of The Adam Project movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of The Adam Project. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of The Adam Project only after watching the movie.

I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to gadgetclock.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.

In this post I am going to tell you about The Adam Project. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in The Adam Project I hope you guys have got good information about The Adam Project.

Where to see The Adam Project?

Today I am going to give you complete information about where to watch The Adam Project movie online through this post. The Adam Project movie has been released on 11 March 2022 on OTT platform Netflix In United Kingdom. People waiting for The Adam Project movie can watch this movie online by subscribing on Netflix. You will understand its complete story only after watching the movie The Adam Project movie completely. To know the information of any type of movie before release, stay connected with gadgetclock.com so that you can get information about upcoming movies at the right time.

Top Cast Of The Adam Project

Actor Real Nane Role in The Adam Project Movie Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam Walker Scobell as Young Adam Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed Zoe Saldana as Laura(as Zoe Saldaña) Catherine Keener as Maya Sorian Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos Braxton Bjerken as Ray Kasra Wong as Chuck Lucie Guest as Young Sorian Body Double Donald Sales as Paul the Bartender Esther Ming Li as Sophie Ben Wilkinson as Derek(as Benjamin Wilkinson) Isaiah Haegert as 8-year-old Adam Milo Shandel as Professor Jessica Bodenarek as Young Adam(uncredited) Ellie Harvie as Teacher(uncredited) Mellanie Hubert as Lexi(uncredited)

The Adam Project (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

The Adam Project Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- United States

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

The Adam Project Story review

Screenshot: The Adam Project Movie Trailer

People search the following sites in Google for Movie downloads

9xMovies,Khatrimaza, Mp4Moviez, JioRockers, MovieRulz, FilmyWap, Bolly4u, DownloadHub, 7StarHD, WorldFree4u, FilmyZilla, UWatchFree, MovieVerse, Ssrmovies, Moviespur, Movie Counter, Bollyshare, Madras, Rockers, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers

The Adam Project full Movie Download 9xMovies

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search The Adam Project full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.

The Adam Project full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search The Adam Project full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.

The Adam Project full Movie Download FilmyWap

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search The Adam Project full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.

The Adam Project full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search The Adam Project full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website gadgetclock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

You cannot download movies from our gadgetclock.com website because this website is not a movies website. Through this website, you can only see which movie or series to watch online. You will also not be able to get information about where you can download this movie.

Disclaimer –

gadgetclock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.