‘The Addams Family 2’ review: Wednesday goes West

This latest iteration opens at the science fair; Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) has figured out how to transplant the intelligence of her pet octopus into her dopey Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll). Although she attracts the attention of the wealthy genius Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader), she only earns a participation award, and the resulting sadness draws her further away from her parents.

In an effort to bond with their teenagers, Gomez (Oscar Isaacs) and Morticia (Charlize Theron) take the family on a road trip to Death Valley, but their cross-country antics are sabotaged when a pushy stranger meets them. (Wallace Sean) insists Wednesday has been changed at birth.