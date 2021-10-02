‘The Addams Family 2’ review: Wednesday goes West
In 2019, the Addams family returned to the big screen for the first time since the 1990s, this time in animated form. The Macabre Clan, styled directly after Charles Adams’ original New Yorker cartoon characters and voiced by a star-studded cast, raided against normalcy and blew up a lot of stuff. Now, in a new sequel, they’re taking that show on the road. Like its predecessor, “The Addams Family 2” is more edgy than spooky, offering young children much more than the adults who accompany them.
This latest iteration opens at the science fair; Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) has figured out how to transplant the intelligence of her pet octopus into her dopey Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll). Although she attracts the attention of the wealthy genius Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader), she only earns a participation award, and the resulting sadness draws her further away from her parents.
In an effort to bond with their teenagers, Gomez (Oscar Isaacs) and Morticia (Charlize Theron) take the family on a road trip to Death Valley, but their cross-country antics are sabotaged when a pushy stranger meets them. (Wallace Sean) insists Wednesday has been changed at birth.
The filmmakers (Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, directors of “The Addams Family” and “Sausage Party”) are smart to focus on Wednesday for much of this plot. He’s the funniest character, and it’s hard to imagine a better actor to voice him than Moretz. But where it can lean into the typically bone-dry Addams family humor, the film often draws on the jokes, outbursts, and musical brilliance of Snoop Dogg. The little ones are sure to be entertained, but parents may find themselves itching for something more cheesy.
Rated PG. Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes. Available to rent or buy in theaters and on Apple TV, Google Play and other streaming platforms and pay TV operators.
