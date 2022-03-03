The Age of Darkness starts today on Disney Plus Hot Star

Viewers will be able to watch the web series Rudra by BBC Studio India and Aditya Birla Group’s entertainment arm Applause Entertainment on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 4. It is based on the British TV show Luther. Ajay Devgan, Esha Deol, Rashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Milind Gunaji, Luke Kenny are in lead roles in this series directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. Ajay Devgan played the role of ACP Rudraveer Singh in this six-episode series.

Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting for thriller ‘Dispatch’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has wrapped up the shooting of his investigative thriller “Dispatch”. ‘Dispatch’ is directed by Kanu Behl. The film is based on the world of crime journalism. Manoj tweeted and informed about the completion of the shooting of the film. Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, ‘Goodbye Serbia. Thank you for the wonderful welcome and hospitality. Thanks to the entire team of ‘Dispatch’ including Ronnie Screwvala, Kanu Behl and Shahana Goswami. In ‘Dispatch’, Bajpayee plays the role of a man who finds himself trapped in the quagmire of business and crime. Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami will be seen in important roles in the film.

Vidyut Jammwal to present reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ on ‘Discovery’

Vidyut Jammwal, who made his Hindi film debut with John Abraham’s 2011 release Force, will be the presenter of Discovery channel’s reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’. The event deals with martial arts and fighting skills and will be the first time he will be hosting an event. According to a statement issued by the makers, the series’ will air on ‘Discovery Plus’ streamer on March 4 and on Discovery Channel on March 14. Jamwal is known for acting in action films like ‘Commando’ series and ‘Khuda Hafiz’. He will be seen commanding the ‘Fight Camp’ at the event and helping the contenders to fight. Jamwal is trained in Kalaripayattu, the oldest form of martial arts.

Saif-Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ moves ahead, to release in January

The screening of Saif Ali Khan and ‘Bahubali’ fame Prabhas’ film ‘Adipurush’, which is going to release in August this year, has been postponed again. The production work of the film is yet to be completed as the film has a lot of VFX sequences. Giving this information on Instagram, Prabhas said that now this film will be released on January 12, 2023. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Ravana and Prabhas Ram in this Om Raut directorial.