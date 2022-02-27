The allegation of the girl’s sister trapped in Ukraine: The college had said that India should go at its own risk, there is no crisis here; Some university said – will have to come back after offline classes Russia Ukraine Conflict: College said students should go back to India at own risk there is no crisis here alleges Girl’s Sister trapped in Ukraine To go to India at your own risk, there is no crisis here; Some universities said – will have to come back after having offline classes

In fact, India launched an operation on Saturday to rescue its citizens trapped in Ukraine amid the attack by Russian forces. The first evacuation flight AI 1944 brought 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai. Officials said the second evacuation flight AI1942 arrived at the Delhi airport at around 2.45 am on Sunday carrying 250 Indian nationals.

Many Indian students may have returned home from Ukraine, which has been battered by Russian bombings and attacks, but many students are still trapped in different parts of the country. Vaishnavi Singh, a resident of Chhaudadano village in East Champaran, Bihar, is among such students. The 23-year-old student is pursuing medical studies (MBBS fourth year) from Bogomolets University there.

Jansatta.com tried to know the situation there by talking to him, but could not be contacted due to some reason. However, he did speak to his sister Unnati Singh, who told that the sister is still there. According to Unnati, “They were informed about the attack from the college. But it was told by the educational institution that they should go to India at their own risk. During this, the institute was writing an application to the students that they either go at their own risk or leave by citing Corona.

According to Unnati, it was also said on behalf of the sister’s university that there is no crisis in their country. However, the educational institution’s comment on the allegation could not be found. By the way, some children had reached Ukraine for studies in February this year, but in this situation they are now looking for a way to return.

Asked about her sister’s experience with bombings, blasts and bunkers, Unnati said, “My sister is in the capital Kiev. He is one of a group of eight children who are currently forced to spend day and night in the bunker in a tense environment. After eating and drinking during the day, they are able to go out only once when necessary. In the bunker, it is possible to talk through a message on WhatsApp, while when she comes out, she makes a video call. While staying in the bunker, Vaishnavi also heard the sounds of bomb blasts.

Many students came under the shadow of fear when trapped: Meanwhile, Rituja (19), a first year student at Bukovinian State Medical University, returned to India early on Sunday. On reaching his home in Maharashtra safely, he told us – I came to know after getting calls from the family members that there was Russian attack in Ukraine. I was very scared at that time. However, during this time it was also being assured that the Indian Embassy would rescue us and take us to India. We (70 students in three buses) were taken by bus to the airport there via Romania border, while then came back to Bombay. The Indian Embassy has borne the expenses of all those people till they come to India from the Romania border.

Since Rituja was in the western part of Ukraine, she did not face any tense situation. When asked if his institute had also asked for any kind of application on his return to India, he and a friend said – no. Our Consultancy Firm (MD House) and Indian Embassy did everything possible to bring us back. The dean of the college had come to drop him till the border. However, it was definitely said by the institute that when the classes are offline, then those people will have to come back there.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi told in his radio program “Mann Ki Baat” on February 27 that till now 700 students from Ukraine have returned to India. Let us inform that the total number of Indian students trapped in war-torn Ukraine was said to be around 20 thousand.