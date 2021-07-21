The Amazonification of Space Begins in Earnest

The anniversary of the Apollo moon landing marked a small step for space travel but a giant leap for space billionaires.

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson vividly demonstrated this month that soaring to the far reaches of the sky seems safe and, most importantly, a lark. The planet is in so much trouble it’s a relief to escape even for 10 minutes, which was about the length of the suborbital rides offered by the entrepreneurs through their respective companies, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

But beyond the glare, there was a deeper message: The Amazonification of space has truly begun. What was once largely the domain of big government is now increasingly the domain of big tech. The people who sold you the Internet are now going to sell you the moon and the stars.

Mr. Bezos, the founder of Amazon and still its largest shareholder, made it clear at the press conference after Tuesday’s theft that Blue Origin was open for business. Although tickets were generally not available, flight sales were already approaching $ 100 million. Mr Bezos did not specify the price for each, but added: “The demand is very, very high.”