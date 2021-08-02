The American Canoeist Nevin Harrison Finally Gets Her Chance

TOKYO – When Nevin Harrison first tried canoe racing at the age of 12, becoming an Olympian wasn’t the first thing she thought about. Stay out of the water was.

“The balance is so difficult,” she said. “It took me two years not to fall systematically. You have to understand this before you even think about going fast.”

At 17, she was going fast enough to become the world champion.

There are sports the United States is good at and sports that are not. It is pretty safe to say that canoeing and kayaking fall into the second category.

At the last world championships in 2019, out of 30 events, only one American even qualified for a final. That paddler was Harrison, who won the gold medal in the 200-meter canoe race. Suddenly the United States, of all places, had the brightest young star in canoeing.