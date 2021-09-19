The Angels have the Yankees in fourth straight as their number.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Rizzo walks into the field to enthusiastically congratulate his former manager, Joe Maddon, during batting practice here on Monday afternoon. The two, who will forever be linked together in high-definition images of the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series title, stood and met for several minutes as the Los Angeles Angels ended batting practice and the Yankees began.

Shortly after the Angels’ dugout, Maddon spoke about one of his favorite players, who had become something of a baseball son to the manager in those prime days at Wrigleyville. But during their conversation, Madon laughed, saying Rizzo just took it a bit. He asked what the captain thought of his swing.

“I’m not going to tell him until Wednesday,” Maddon said, meaning after the three-match series ended.