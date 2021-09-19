The Angels have the Yankees in fourth straight as their number.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Rizzo walks into the field to enthusiastically congratulate his former manager, Joe Maddon, during batting practice here on Monday afternoon. The two, who will forever be linked together in high-definition images of the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series title, stood and met for several minutes as the Los Angeles Angels ended batting practice and the Yankees began.
Shortly after the Angels’ dugout, Maddon spoke about one of his favorite players, who had become something of a baseball son to the manager in those prime days at Wrigleyville. But during their conversation, Madon laughed, saying Rizzo just took it a bit. He asked what the captain thought of his swing.
“I’m not going to tell him until Wednesday,” Maddon said, meaning after the three-match series ended.
That’s not the only secret that Madden and his team are keeping away from the Yankees this week.
The Angels’ 6-4 win on Tuesday night followed an 8-7 win in the first game of the series on Monday, suddenly, the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak had turned a U- into a four-game losing streak. .
“Unacceptable,” said Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, shaping up to a situation in which all of the Yankees’ gains during the winning streak have now been lost.
When it started, they were 7.5 games out of first place. Count ’em until they hit the ground Five The double plays on Tuesday and leaves the Angels one more game, leaving first place Tampa Bay eight games behind. This is despite Los Angeles being without superstar Mike Trout (strained calf) since May and slugger Anthony Rendon (hip surgery) since early July.
As another World Series-winning manager, Jim Leland, was fond of reminding after a hard day in the major leagues, “Hey, other guys drive Cadillacs too.” Translation: Underachievers are also pretty good in this league.
Aaron Boone will be there one day, he and the Yankees hope. Preferably for this year’s Fall Classic as well. But with the onset of September, it is still sometimes difficult to discern between what is real and what is a mirage.
Two-time Cy Young Award winner, Corey Kluber, rejoined the rotation for the first time since May (right shoulder strain) on Monday and bowled three no-hits at the Angels – only to surrender a Grand Slam to Jack Mayfield. for. Fourth.
Jameson Talon, who was 7-0 with a 3.05 ERA in his last 13, begins dating on June 18, and who was undefeated on a career-high 15, begins dating on June 8, with Kluber hitting three nostalgia points on Tuesday. Followed by throwing a hit inning – before surrendering a three-run homer to Jared Walsh in the fourth.
Then, in the fifth, Shohei Ohtani swiped home on the back end of the double steal, delaying another three-run innings. He pitches (though not Tuesday, as the Angels pushed back their scheduled start after hitting a pitch last weekend), he hits, he runs. Looks like he has three or four.
“We’ve obviously been playing really good baseball for a while,” Gardner said. “Obviously, in these last few days, it’s been four games for a total of six runs. We have had an opportunity to change the result, we just haven’t been able to.”
The Yankees have played 122 doubles this season, second only to Washington’s 125 in the Majors. They came down a total of four during their 13-game winning streak. But during a sudden four-game loss, they have come down to nine.
Notably, when Joy Gallo, the team’s all-or-nothing slugger, got into a double game in the fourth innings on Tuesday, it was the third time he had done so in his last nine at-bats. WFAN as Sweeney Idol told on twitter, Gallo made only nine double plays in his first 1,920 major league at-bats.
“It’s a game that we should have broken open and didn’t,” Boone said, noting Angels second baseman David Fletcher “turned into some really impressive double plays.”
Or, as Maddon said of Fletcher, “It was a virtuoso performance at second base.”
So as he looked to pitch Gerrit Cole to stop the losing streak in Wednesday’s series finale, Gardner said that the way he chooses to view the Yankees’ current state, he has played his last 17 matches. 13 of them have won.
Fair enough.
Things change fast in this game, just ask Madon and Rizzo.
In Chicago, the Cubs began play on Tuesday, August 6-20, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the fourth-worst calendar month of at least 25 games in the team’s history.
Here, Maddon and his club are troubling a team they couldn’t afford to lose until a week ago – even though Rizzo scored 4 for 8 in the first two games of the series with a homer, two doubles and a single. It had arrived. Base in five of nine plate appearances.
Spoiler alert for that Maddon valuation on Wednesday: Rizzo’s swing looks great. As for your other secrets, well, the Angels have now beaten the Yankees in four out of six games in 2021. Mother’s word
Meanwhile, as the Yankees try to sort things out, the Tampa Bay Rays have won nine in a row.
“My focus is on the New York Yankees all the time,” Rizzo said. “Other teams are going to play good baseball, but as long as we take care of ourselves. It’s September 1 tomorrow and we just have to adjust, keep playing good baseball and in two or three weeks, we’ll keep our heads up and see where we are. “
