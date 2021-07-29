The App With the Unprintable Name That Wants to Give Power to Creators



In October, Ms Lugrin published a blog post announcing the FYPM, which she wrote was “born out of rage.” Tackling influencer marketing platforms, she said most were “just another platform designed to help more business owners harness the talents of influencers, but in an innovative new way.” ‘!

After building a prototype of FYPM, she was accepted in March into a 10-week start-up incubation program in Taiwan run by Backend Capital, a venture capital firm. There she met her co-founder, Ms. Mehra, who was looking for her next challenge.

“I wanted to use the technology for good,” Ms. Mehra said. “I saw the FYPM as an ideal way to fight pay inequalities. “

FYPM is already on the brands radar. James Nord, CEO and founder of Fohr, an influencer marketing firm that has paid more than $ 65 million to creators over the past five years, said he supported Ms Lugrin’s mission but hoped more nuances could be incorporated into the platform as it grows.

“This can lead some creators to have false expectations of what their salary might be because they hear about someone who has booked a job at a specific price,” he said.

FYPM, which is still in testing, allows users to filter branded offerings by platform such as Twitter, Clubhouse, Substack, Instagram, and OnlyFans. Creators can also sort by location, niche, and brand category, such as travel or food and drink.

So far, around 1,500 designers have posted more than 2,000 reviews of 1,300 brands on FYPM. Ms. Lugrin and Ms. Mehra have raised a small amount of funds and plan to do more.