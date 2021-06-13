The Apprentice contestants ‘to be strictly chaperoned by bosses to prevent racy liaisons’

The Apprentice bosses are set to reportedly improve the variety of minders within the contestant’s home within the upcoming collection in a bid to cease opponents having intercourse.

BBC bosses will up the variety of chaperones to prevent flings between enterprise associate hopefuls, The Solar reported on Sunday.

An inside supply revealed: ‘Lord Sugar has at all times hated the concept that a number of the contestants may be getting collectively behind the scenes whereas filming.’

They continued: ‘This isn’t Love Island. To him, the method ought to be solely about enterprise. The newest batch of contestants face stricter monitoring than any previous group.

‘Employees have been tasked with guaranteeing contestants maintain their eyes on the prize and never on one another,’ they added.

Members could allegedly even face being despatched residence from the competitors in the event that they’re caught romancing.

MailOnline has contacted BBC representatives for remark.

The choice to tighten surveillance for the sixteenth collection comes after the earlier season of the present was embroiled in scandal when contestants Lottie Lion and Lewis Ellis grew to become romantically concerned.

The pair allegedly slept collectively whereas on a enterprise journey to Finland, after getting to know one another in the home over the earlier weeks.

And it was introduced final month that the most recent collection of the present would scrap journeys overseas for enterprise challenges due to Covid-19.

Present bosses will be unable to let candidates journey the globe for challenges due to ongoing journey restrictions.

Scandalous: The choice motion plan comes after contestants Lottie Lion (pictured) and Lewis Ellis grew to become concerned within the earlier season of the present

A supply talking to The Solar claimed: ‘That is one other hurdle the producers have had to soar as Covid-related restrictions are nonetheless in place.

‘Though lockdown in Britain is easing, that is not the case in different nations. It is an actual headache.’

Lord Alan Sugar confirmed that The Apprentice is not going to be returning to TV screens till 2022 due to the continued pandemic.

The hit BBC One present was scheduled to return for a sixteenth collection in 2020, however was postponed owing to the worldwide well being disaster.

BBC bosses are actually within the remaining levels of casting for the season and are set to begin filming the present in July.