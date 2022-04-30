The April 2022 partial solar eclipse will open up a whole new destiny to you



Fate and destiny are calling your name!

A solar eclipse will arrive on April 30, 2022. Eclipses always bring powerful turning points in our lives, and with this being a solar eclipse, it will open a new path before you.

Read how your zodiac sign will be affected here! For more information on the solar eclipse, check out the information after the horoscopes. Follow me for daily insight or read 2022 predictions for your zodiac sign or your 2022 love life and relationship horoscopes now!

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Destiny is opening a door to your financial life, Aries. A new path may open in regards to your income, assets or investments. A raise, new job or lucrative client may appear as if out of thin air! While you may have one source of income shift or end at this time, it’s actually pushing you to uncover new ways of monetization. Know your worth and fight for it—wealth could soon be yours.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

A whole new chapter of your life is set to begin, Taurus. Soon you will watch the old you and the previous versions of your life fade into a memory as you embrace new horizons and soar in new directions! Now is a time to focus on what makes you happiest and set forth to assert yourself. Step into your power and know that you have the ability to turn all of your dreams and hopes into a reality. Set forth on this new adventure and don’t settle for anything that makes you feel unhappy.

The solar eclipse will bring a massive new beginning to your life. Getty Images/EyeEm

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

The universe is calling, Gemini, and it’s telling you that it’s time to rest and recharge your batteries. The solar eclipse may give you the chance to check-in with a therapist, counselor or specialty doctor about ways to improve your overall health. If you’ve been dealing with chronic fatigue or stress, you may now find a way to put that in your past. Reflect on where you’ve been and brainstorm ways you’d like to release baggage, anxiety or anything that is just weighing you down.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

As the solar eclipse dances in the sky, you are set to see some of your most heartfelt hopes, dreams and ambitions come true, Cancer! On one hand, this could be all about reaching a whole new level of joy and fulfillment. However, this same lunation will energize your social circle and you may now cross paths with a platonic soulmate—someone who enters your life and changes it forever. Don’t be afraid to network, socialize and share your spirit with those who value you.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Prepare for new horizons in your professional life, Leo. The solar eclipse will blast open a doorway in regards to achievement, public recognition and success! An award, promotion or favorable press may suddenly grant you greater heights and glory. However, this could also awaken you to the fact that your current professional lane isn’t quite fulfilling you as it once did and you may now wish to embark on a new path. Start to move in that newfound direction.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

A whole new adventure is calling your name, Virgo. As the solar eclipse energizes your sector of expansion, you may feel the sudden urge to leave your comfort zone and soar toward new horizons! Some Virgos may have the chance to physically travel or may even embark on a new journey to explore new cultures or spiritualities. Relocation and immigration are also possible for some Virgos near this time. Others may instead realize it’s time to head back to school and further their education. Last, if involved in the media or you wish to, a breakthrough around television, publishing or publicity could present itself!

Solar eclipses bring new opportunities and paths for you to face. Getty Images

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

It’s time to get a little bit closer, Libra! With the solar eclipse highlighting your sector of intimacy, sharing and assets, you’ll be focused on where you stand with a significant other party. If you’ve been in need of voicing your desires to your partner, now is a good moment to do so. However, this lunation may instead focus you intensely on financial matters, especially in regards to a payout, settlement or investment that is finally ready to arrive.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

A whole new journey lies ahead of you in regards to partnership, Scorpio. As the solar eclipse represents a destined new beginning, you could be making a long-term commitment personally or professionally. Finding balance in your relationships could soon be here and some Scorpios may realize it’s time to move in, get engaged or be wed. Singles can enjoy this vibe, too, by putting themselves out there to find someone with LTR-potential. If you suddenly break apart, it’s just because you’re destined for someone even better.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

The big breakthrough you’ve been awaiting in your work-life balance may now be here, Sagittarius. This solar eclipse could bring you a leg up in your job, attract a new employer to your doorstep or cause you to work on a milestone new professional project. However, this same energy could turn your attention to your health, fitness and diet, too, so if you’d like to make a change, the stars are on your side. Make yourself a productivity machine!

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Destiny is calling to you, Capricorn, and it is bringing golden showers of romance, creativity, passion and fertility into your life. The solar eclipse should help you to feel quite euphoric as you begin a new journey around matters of the heart. Single Capricorns could meet a soulmate, while those casually dating may suddenly realize they’ve fallen madly in love! Committed couples can enjoy this joyous vibe, too, as you are able to spend more time with your partner or children. If you’ve been trying for a pregnancy, you may also hear news now. Last, if you’re an artist, prepare to embrace the magical inspiration of the muse.

Solar eclipses bring destined events. Getty Images

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

A major new beginning is set before you around family, home or domestic situations, Aquarius—and it could be the push in the direction you’ve long prayed for! Some Aquarians will attend a lovely family event where they are able to reconnect and grow closer with their kindred. However, this could also bring you a breakthrough around relocation, renovation or real estate, so if you’re ready, keep your eyes on the prize.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Prepare for a surge of momentum in your daily life, Pisces! As the solar eclipse brings a breath of fresh air for you, exciting nearby destinations may call out for you to visit. This will give you a chance to shake things up and even be a tourist in your own city! However, this lunation may stimulate your senses in yet another way: around exhilarating new communication-related projects. Some Pisceans may begin work on a milestone writing, speaking, advertising or marketing endeavor that helps them speak their truth.

What else should I know about the partial solar eclipse in Taurus?

Solar eclipses are intense—which is why we often pay more attention to them both astronomically and astrologically. These celestial events always take place on a new moon and are somewhat like a new moon on steroids—bringing powerful new opportunities, journeys and experiences into our lives. While most people will hear the news of the solar eclipse on the day of the cosmic event, others may instead notice the shift in the weeks that surround it. No matter what: pay attention to your intuition and the synchronicities that pop up!

The solar eclipse in Taurus is the second of four eclipses in Taurus between 2021 and 2023. AFP via Getty Images

This partial solar eclipse falls in Taurus (10 degrees) and is the second of four eclipses in this zodiac sign to take place between 2021 and 2023. Eclipses in Taurus highlight the global stock markets, economies and real estate markets. Wealth, prosperity and assets will be important within our lives now—so expect shifts, changes, and ups and downs. Big wins could be made if planning ahead! How we approach ownership, possessions, stability and security could also be present themes to watch for.

When it comes to astrological aspects, this lunation will link beautifully with Mars, the planet of strength and energy, bringing passion and excitement to our lives. Uranus, the planet of surprise, will also stand closely to it, as well, stimulating a whirlwind of events that seem to manifest out of thin air. Venus, the planetary ruler of this eclipse, will be in an especially sweet mood as she unites with Jupiter, bringing euphoric and expansive blessings, and Neptune, attracting immense beauty, romance and creativity into our lives. She also dances with Mercury and Pluto, bringing progress and power to our goals. To say that this solar eclipse could open doors to one’s greatest hopes and dreams is true, so consider ways to create your reality.

When and where can I see the partial solar eclipse?

It is never safe to view a solar eclipse without protective eyewear—so make sure that if you are planning to view it, do so carefully, as the corona of the eclipse can blind you. The April 30, 2022 will be visible in South/West South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and Antarctica. The reason it is a partial solar eclipse is because the moon will only somewhat obscure the sun’s light. It will take place at 4:28 P.M. (Eastern).

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars



Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com.