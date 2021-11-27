The Arctic Ocean Was Invaded by Its Neighbor Earlier Than Anyone Thought
Arctic. Atlantic. From time immemorial, the two oceans existed in harmony, with warm and salty Atlantic waters flowing gently into the Arctic. The Arctic’s stratified nature – sea ice at the top, cold fresh water in the middle, and warm, salty water at the bottom – helped maintain the boundary between the polar ocean and the warm Atlantic.
But when the great ocean began to flow faster than the polar ocean could accommodate, everything changed, weakening the difference between the layers and changing the waters of the Arctic near the Atlantic. This process, called Atlantification, is part of the fact that the Arctic is warming faster than any other ocean.
“This is not a new invasion of the Arctic,” said Eung-Jern Lane, a physical oceanographer at Bangor University in Wales. “The new thing is that the properties of the Arctic are changing.”
The satellites provide some clear measurements of changes in the Arctic Ocean and sea ice. But their records go back nearly 40 years, obscuring how the ocean climate may have changed in previous decades.
“To get back, we need a kind of time machine,” said Tomaso Tessie, a researcher at the Institute of Polar Sciences-CNR in Italy.
In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, Dr. Tessie and colleagues managed to bring back time with the help of a yard-long silt core taken from a seafloor that houses 800 years of historic changes in Arctic waters. Their analysis found that atlantisation began in the early 20th century – a process documented by satellite images. The Arctic has warmed by about 2 degrees Celsius since 1900. But this initial atlantisation did not appear in existing historical weather models, and the authors believe that differences in these estimates may be apparent.
“It’s a little unsettling because we rely on these models for future weather forecasts,” he said. Said Tessie.
Mohamed Izzat, a researcher at the Tromso campus of the Arctic University in Norway, who was not involved in the research, called the findings “remarkable.”
“Information about the long-term changes in Arctic Ocean hydrography is essential and long-term,” said Dr. Izat wrote in an email.
In 2017, researchers removed silt from the sea floor of Kongsfjordan, a glacier east of the Frame Strait, between Congsfjordan, the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, and the entrance to Greenland, where the Arctic and Atlantic waters meet.
The researchers cut the core at regular intervals and dried the layer. Then came the arduous process of extracting and identifying specimens from foraminifera – a single-celled organism that builds complex shells around itself using ocean minerals.
When the foraminifera die, their shells flow to the bottom of the ocean and accumulate in the sedimentary layers. Animals in sludge specimens are important indicators; By identifying which foraminifera are in the sample and analyzing the chemistry of their shells, scientists can gather the properties of the oceans of the past.
The team’s original idea was to go back 1,000 to 2,000 years and reconstruct the oceanic conditions of the region, which includes both Arctic and Atlantic waters. But, in the core pieces of the early 20th century, researchers noticed a sudden, dramatic increase in the concentration of foraminifera, which favors saline environments – a symptom of atlantification, no one documented.
Francisco Musitillo, an oceanographer at Cambridge University and author of the paper, said: “In one study, it was amazing.
The amount of sediment was so high that researchers were able to combine the chronology of the previous climate with a five- or 10-year increase. In addition, a molecular biomarker can indicate the specific year, 1916, when coal mining began in Kongsfjorden. Due to the forminiferal shift just before this marker, researchers estimate that Atlantisation began around 1907, a decade give or take.
When the researchers compared the data in their paleoclimate models with others to see if they overlapped, they found that existing climate models showed no signs of this early atlantisation. Researchers have suggested a number of possible reasons for this absence, such as underestimating the role of freshwater mixing in the Arctic or the region’s susceptibility to warming.
Dr. Lane, who was not involved in the research, sees the difference between this early Atlantisation and the current, rapid Atlantisation, which is driven primarily by the melting of Arctic sea ice. “It’s been so long since the Industrial Revolution began that we’ve accumulated too much heat in the planetary system because it’s human at the moment,” he said. Said Lane.
The authors are unsure of the exact reasons behind the initial Atlantis. If human effects are to be blamed, then “the whole system is more sensitive to greenhouse gases than we previously thought,” he said. Mushitallo said.
Another possibility is that earlier natural warming may have made the Arctic Ocean more vulnerable to accelerated atlantis in recent decades. “Could it be that we have destabilized an already changing system?” Dr. Tessie said.
This is the insane secret of any PaleoClimate model. “None of us were there,” said Dr. Lane said smiling.
While this is true of humans, it is not true of corals in the Fram Strait. Long-lived animals report changes in weather and other parameters, making them the best protectors of meteorological history. Dr. Tessie hopes to study the cold-living corals in the Strait, to see what insights they can offer in the Arctic grab of the Atlantic.
