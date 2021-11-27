The Arctic Ocean Was Invaded by Its Neighbor Earlier Than Anyone Thought

Arctic. Atlantic. From time immemorial, the two oceans existed in harmony, with warm and salty Atlantic waters flowing gently into the Arctic. The Arctic’s stratified nature – sea ice at the top, cold fresh water in the middle, and warm, salty water at the bottom – helped maintain the boundary between the polar ocean and the warm Atlantic.

But when the great ocean began to flow faster than the polar ocean could accommodate, everything changed, weakening the difference between the layers and changing the waters of the Arctic near the Atlantic. This process, called Atlantification, is part of the fact that the Arctic is warming faster than any other ocean.

“This is not a new invasion of the Arctic,” said Eung-Jern Lane, a physical oceanographer at Bangor University in Wales. “The new thing is that the properties of the Arctic are changing.”

The satellites provide some clear measurements of changes in the Arctic Ocean and sea ice. But their records go back nearly 40 years, obscuring how the ocean climate may have changed in previous decades.