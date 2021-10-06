The Arizona Cardinals have another hot start. This one is different.

The 2020 Cardinals relied on Murray’s sandlot strategy and 115 receptions by All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to generate most of their offense, especially after Kingsbury ran low on fresh ideas. But so far this season, players with eight different skill-positions have taken at least 100 yards from scrimmage. Thanks to upgrades to skill positions, better play calling, and more experience, Undead operates out of pocket more efficiently than last season.

On defense, former All-Pro lineman Chandler Jones has returned to form after an injured 2020 season; Watt’s presence has also helped a bit. Cornerback Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes this season after taking just one pass in his first two seasons. And linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, who could not find a role as a rookie, has flourished as an all-purpose pass rusher, coverage defender and run-stuffer.

Most surprisingly, the Cardinals covered 216 yards and allowed three sacks against the Rams despite the absence of starting offensive linemen Calvin Beacham and Justin Murray. Veteran center Rodney Hudson didn’t make Watt-level headlines when he was traded to the Cardinals in March, but he has become a steady influence on the once-volatile unit.

With a lack of playoff pedigree and a roster and coaching staff who don’t quite fit the mold, the Cardinals still look like shaggy misfits among the top NFC contenders. The oddsmakers give him a +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl, while the Rams team he just defeated is at +800 and the Buccaneers, who barely survived Brady’s return to New England while maintaining their dignity, are at +500 .

Analytics, on the other hand, is blind to such assumptions. Soccer Outsiders’ simulation-based playoff odds give the Cardinals a 43.7 percent chance of winning the NFC West in a tight match, while the Rams have a just 24.7 percent chance. (The Buccaneers have the best Super Bowl odds among NFC teams because even the rules of math are worse before Brady).

In many ways, the 2021 Cardinals resemble the early 2010 Seahawks, who threw away the team-building manual and their luck on some square-pegged athletes like the much-younger Russell Wilson, the much-collegiate Pete Carroll, Richard Sherman, and the game. Bet on. Plans and Philosophies That Aren’t Going to Work in the NFL

Those Seahawks won one Super Bowl, reached another, and settled in as perennial contenders. After a false start in 2020, the Cardinals will be following the same path.