The arrival of the Taliban at the Afghanistan Cricket Board headquarters in Kabul; Taliban along with former cricketer Abdullah Mazar; Taliban at ACB headquarters: Taliban enter Afghanistan Cricket Board office with AK-47, accompanied by former cricketer, photo goes viral

On the one hand, Afghanistan Cricket Board officials have assured the world that the game will not be harmed even in fear of the Taliban, on the other hand a picture is going viral, which has nothing to do with cricket. In fact, a picture is being shared on Twitter, which claims that some Taliban, including former cricketer Abdullah Mazari, entered the Afghanistan Cricket Board office with an AK-47.

This picture of the ACB’s conference room is being told. This picture seems to be watering down all those efforts to refine cricket that has been created in the shadow of music for the last 25-30 years. In fear of the Taliban, Cricket Board chief executive Hamid Shenwari had claimed that it would not harm cricket.



The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is planning to hold an extended domestic T20 tournament Shapgiza Cricket League from September 10 to 25 at the Kabul Cricket Stadium in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover. The addition of two more teams to the league brings the total number of franchises to eight.

This will be the eighth edition of the league. The ownership of all eight franchises was sold at a ceremony held at the ACB’s head office in Kabul on Thursday. There are eight franchises namely Hindu Kush Star, Pamir Zalmian, Spinghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles, Amo Shark, Boost Defender, Band-e-Amir Dragon, Miss A Ionak Knights.

The Taliban love cricket …. the game will not be a problem during the match

Hindu Kush Stars and Pamir Alian are the new franchises. ACB CEO Hamid said in a statement, “This time SCL will give viewers and fans a whole new experience. It will be very good for the players financially.

