The artistic swimming world knows it has a concussion problem.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif .– When the artistic swimming team competition kicks off Friday at the Tokyo Games, the swimmers’ goal will be to make their movements appear effortless. But while viewers will see smiling performers, sparkly costumes and gelatin slicked back hair, a risk lurks beneath the surface: the potential for concussions.

Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, combines elements of gymnastics and ballet in the water. Teams of up to eight athletes swim quickly, closely and precisely together, coordinating with each other and to the music. Often described as beautiful above the water, the sport requires constant furious activity below. It is not uncommon for teammates to kick or land on each other during their routines.

The world of artistic swimming has known for a long time that it has a problem with brain damage, but no one knew how extensive it was. So in 2019, as a student researcher at Stanford, I conducted research on the frequency of concussions in the sport in which I previously participated.

The answer surprised me: In a survey of 430 athletes, about one in four who competed in the United States reported having suffered at least one concussion.