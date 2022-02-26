The astonishing story of escape from the world most dangerous Alcatraz prison

Today it is about the escape of three prisoners from Alcatraz Jail, considered to be the world’s most dangerous prison. It was said that in this prison built on a deserted island of the sea, the prisoners preferred to commit suicide rather than serving the sentence. The strictness here and the fear among the people built for this prison over the years was the main reason for this. This prison was built in the year 1934 in San Francisco, California, USA, from where it was considered impossible for the prisoners to escape.

According to the FBI, in the year 1962, there were three prisoners who had escaped from prison; But the agency always considered him dead. Their names were John Anglin, Frank Morris and Clarence Anglin. Once the relatives of John and Clarence Anglin claimed that both of them were alive, but they never came forward. However, the story of his escape from prison is no less than a film.

Two brothers named John Anglin and Clarence Anglin were serving sentences in this prison. While in prison, the brothers met two other prisoners named Morris and Allen. After spending a lot of time together, these four together made a plan to escape from the jail. It is said that Morris was a vicious criminal and was lodged in this jail for many years. Morris primarily planned the escape but needed several items for that.

While serving his sentence, Morris worked in mining as well as refining old musical instruments. At the same time, the Anglin brothers used to make effigies in the prison. While the Anglin brothers gathered some wood and raincoat parts, Morris collected some iron pieces. Apart from this, these four also stole some spoons and knives from the kitchen. All this work was being done in the world’s most dangerous and safe prison, away from the eyes of the security personnel.

In the dark of night, John Anglin, Frank Morris, Allen and Clarence Anglin drilled a hole in a wall damaged by salt water. In June 1962, John Anglin, Frank Morris and Clarence Anglin came out of the hole but Allen was trapped. It is said that he made a boat out of the collected items and went down to the sea. However, the jail administration said that the sea water outside was so cold that he could not survive for more than 20 minutes.

The FBI continued to investigate the case for many years but after 15 years the case was closed. However, a year after this mysterious prison break, in 1963, the Alcatraz prison, considered the most dangerous prison, was also closed. Apart from this, the third brother of the escaped prisoner John and Clarence Anglin claimed many years later that both of them were alive after escaping from prison. It is said that the two Anglin brothers never came to the fore between these claims.