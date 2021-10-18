The audio of the TV does not have the fun of the original sound? Try these three tips by yourself Want Cinema like Audio in your TV so try these tips Try these tips

Got a great TV at home, but still can’t find the sound quality fun? In this situation, you can improve the audio by following some simple steps and tips. Let’s know how:

TV sound settings adjustment: To improve the audio quality, go to your TV’s audio / sound settings and set it according to you. For example, if you like to hear more bass or any other mode, then you can increase and decrease it accordingly. However, one thing to note here is that even in this setting of the TV, you will be within a range of limits, by staying in which you will be able to improve the audio quality. According to different TV companies, models and their price, the features and options in the audio settings in the TV can also be different.

Change in sound mode: Just as TVs have picture modes, televisions also have audio/sound modes. There are modes according to different types of content. For example cinema, music, games or sports etc. The kind of content you like to watch, first put it on the TV. Then try different sound modes on the same content, this will give you an idea of ​​what level of audio quality you are getting in which mode.

Move the equalizer up and down: If you choose Standard or User sound profiles, then on most TVs you will have the opportunity to adjust the equalizer. Through this you will be able to adjust your sound range.

Adjust Advance Processing: Some TVs have advanced sound processing options, such as virtual surround or Dolby Atmos processing. By trying these options, you can get the best quality audio quality. However, in some TV sets, the sound quality also degrades after using them.

Also try Auto Volume: Have you ever noticed that the sound of advertisements shown in comparison to a TV program is louder. As soon as the program’s add comes, so does the volume in that respect. To deal with the same thing, some TV sets have the option of auto volume settings, so that the sound can be adjusted quickly.

Can add speaker or sound bar: If even after following many tips and tricks, you are not getting the sound quality you want from the TV, then you can go for an additional speaker or sound bar. You will be able to connect them with the help of cable. However, the external speaker or soundbar does not have an HDMI ARC port.

There is also a game in the right direction: In which direction is the TV, sound bar or speaker facing? This also matters a lot. Try to keep the sound bar/speaker on the side facing you, as the sound quality will be clearer and more clear due to the sound coming up straight and in front.