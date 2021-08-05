The Australian state of Victoria goes back into lockdown.

Just a week after emerging from its fifth coronavirus lockdown, the Australian state of Victoria reimposed restrictions on Thursday as authorities tried to avert a prolonged Delta variant outbreak like the one seen in the country’s largest city , Sydney.

Authorities in Victoria – which includes Melbourne, the second largest city – said they detected eight new cases of the virus on Thursday, five of which they could not immediately link to known infections. The discovery prompted state officials to declare a new seven-day lockdown starting Thursday evening.

“None of us want to be in a situation where we have to lock in again, but this Delta variant is moving so fast,” Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said at a press conference. With even a handful of unrelated cases, he added, “there is no other alternative for us than to listen to our public health experts.”

The crisis Victoria is trying to avoid is unfolding in neighboring New South Wales, where authorities on Thursday reported a record 262 new infections and five deaths, in an outbreak that began in the Sydney suburbs and s ‘has spread to outlying areas of the state despite a seven-week lockdown in many areas.