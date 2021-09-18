Brunswick, Ga. — it’s no stretch to say that Matthew Raeford never had a party for a cookbook on his family’s farm a few weeks ago.

The book’s title is “Brace ‘n’ Nyaam” – “Bless and Eat” in the English-based creole spoken by the Gullah Geechi people who live along the coasts of the Carolinas, Georgia, and northern Florida. Their ancestors were captured and enslaved in West Africa. Nowhere else in the Americas has the cultural line from Africa been better preserved. (Mr. Raiford’s people call themselves freshwater geech, which means they are from the coastal Georgia mainland. Saltwater gechi are from the barrier islands.)

Mr. Raiford’s farm is on land that his great-grandfather, Jupiter Gilliard, began to buy after his liberation. Mr Gillard eventually took over 450 acres of land, which Mr Raiford believes probably belonged to white planters, who either abandoned it or sold it cheaply, fearing what would happen. When they will lose their power during rebuilding. Over the years, the property was passed, divided and sold. Only 42 acres remain, called Gilliard Farms.