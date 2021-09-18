The author celebrates his Gullah roots with a gorgeous spread
Brunswick, Ga. — it’s no stretch to say that Matthew Raeford never had a party for a cookbook on his family’s farm a few weeks ago.
The book’s title is “Brace ‘n’ Nyaam” – “Bless and Eat” in the English-based creole spoken by the Gullah Geechi people who live along the coasts of the Carolinas, Georgia, and northern Florida. Their ancestors were captured and enslaved in West Africa. Nowhere else in the Americas has the cultural line from Africa been better preserved. (Mr. Raiford’s people call themselves freshwater geech, which means they are from the coastal Georgia mainland. Saltwater gechi are from the barrier islands.)
Mr. Raiford’s farm is on land that his great-grandfather, Jupiter Gilliard, began to buy after his liberation. Mr Gillard eventually took over 450 acres of land, which Mr Raiford believes probably belonged to white planters, who either abandoned it or sold it cheaply, fearing what would happen. When they will lose their power during rebuilding. Over the years, the property was passed, divided and sold. Only 42 acres remain, called Gilliard Farms.
When he was 18, Mr. Raiford left the farm and swore he would never live there again. He married and had children. He joined the army. Eventually, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, in Hyde Park, NY. Eleven years before, at a family reunion, his grandmother handed the deed to Mr. Raiford and his sister, Althea, telling them that they had to farm. I need to come back.
“I knew coming back would be difficult,” he writes in the cookbook. “Not just farming, but also in the South as a black man who cooks in the kitchen and works on the land. It’s too past to account for.”
For perspective, consider the spot where Ahmaud Arbery was chased by two white men and shot while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood in 2020 “All 10 minutes away from me,” Mr. Raiford he said. “People are like, this is a brand new South,” he said. “I’m like, are those people who I was when I was a kid? Then this isn’t the New South.” But this is his home, and now it has been dug up for good.
For the book party, Mr. Raeford and his new wife, Tia Lanisey Raeford, invited an eclectic group of about 30 farmers, family and friends from around the Deep South to bond and celebrate. The couple first met in culinary school when the two were in their 20s, then recently reunited while working on a project for Earthdance Organic Farm School in Ferguson, Mo. They married in May.
The two merged their food and farming businesses into a company called Strong Roots 9, named for the $9 that Jupiter Gilliard paid in property taxes in 1870. This includes Zazou, an herbal tea company Mrs. Raiford started in Philadelphia, where she was living. Until she went to the farm. She uses a lot of hibiscus, which grows well in Georgia, and has planted turmeric and ginger to harvest in the fall.
Throwing a nice dinner party in this corner of Georgia in high summer is no small feat. With the arrival of the guests, the temperature reached 96 degrees. Moisture was hanging like a blanket in the air. There were bugs like few book-party planners have ever seen.
But there were other pressing matters, such as what was everyone going to eat?
Mr. Raiford has described Gullah Gechi cooking as an “alchemy of Native American fire, Spanish conquest, Caribbean inflection and West African ingenuity”. It’s also what you know about.
Raiford got lucky. His friends at Anchored Shrimp Company in Brunswick had pulled together some of the last sweet, white Georgia shrimp of the season. Mr Raiford marinated them with rosemary from two large bushes when they first returned to the field. There were meaty rattlesnake melons from Calvin Way (above, left), a family friend from down the street, and edible flowers and small cucumbers for pickles from the farmers’ market. The couple picked up several pounds of stone fruit from Georgia Peach World, a highlight of a produce stand along Interstate 95. The hibiscus for tea (photo below, below) came from his own farm.
Mr. Raiford assembled a grilling station from cinder blocks and subway racks. Sweatying it on the grill for most of the day was New York chef Ben Lee, who for a time ran the kitchen at A Vos Madison in Manhattan, and worked in Philadelphia for Mark Vetri, a chef named Mrs. Raiford. Worked well once.
Mr. Lee (at right, in hat) was a longtime Southern cooking student, but recently met Raeford in Philadelphia. Mr. Raiford invited him to the party. He came and immediately got to work. “Matthew’s whole model is ‘do it’,” said Mr. Lee, “and that’s the hallmark of this farm.”
Stacks of fruits, smooth chickens, brinjals and okra all brought the fire under control. On the table was a large dish of Gullah red rice, and for dessert, grilled peaches and plums covered in sweet teff pudding.
The chickens did not go to the grill until the guests arrived. The party went on for about five hours. Everyone had a lot of time to get to know each other. That’s exactly what Mr. Raiford wanted.
“The book is about community,” he said. “It’s about paying it forward and finding out what the community looks like from here.”
#author #celebrates #Gullah #roots #gorgeous #spread
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.