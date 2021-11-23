The auto person whose house Arvind Kejriwal ate was an Aam Aadmi Party worker, went to eat in the auto and returned to Innova

According to the information, Arvind Kejriwal had got potato-cabbage vegetables, lentils, roti and rice in dinner at the house of auto driver Dilip Tiwari. After eating he said that I eat food without chili and I got the same here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is resorting to auto politics for the assembly elections to be held in Punjab next year. In such a situation, on Monday, he had reached an auto driver’s house in Ludhiana to have dinner. Information has been received about auto driver Dilip Kumar Tiwari that his brother is an Aam Aadmi Party worker.

In fact, it is believed that AAP got full support of auto-taxi drivers in Delhi elections. In such a situation, Kejriwal wants to try this maneuver in the Punjab Assembly elections as well. In this regard, Arvind Kejriwal reached Punjab on Monday and held a meeting with taxi and auto drivers at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana.

In the same meeting, an auto driver, Dilip Tiwari, invited Kejriwal to have dinner at his house. When Kejriwal agreed to this, the auto driver said, I want to take you in the auto itself. Giving information about this in one of his tweets, Kejriwal said, “I was very impressed by the way the auto driver invited me for dinner at his home. We will definitely go there for dinner.”

At the same time, information has been received about the auto driver that he is a resident of Barabanki in UP. His brother Mahendra Tiwari told that he has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party for a long time and often goes to the party’s programs. He said that Dileep also keeps attending such programs.

After eating there, Kejriwal wrote in a tweet, “Dilip Tiwari invited us from the heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave so much love. The food was very tasty. I invited his entire family to eat at my home in Delhi now.” Please tell that during this time Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema also went for dinner with him.

It is worth noting that Kejriwal had gone to the auto driver’s house for dinner, but Delhi number Innova Crysta had already reached there to pick him up. To which he returned.

At the same time, on his Punjab tour, Kejriwal announced that if the AAP government is formed in Punjab, women above 18 years of age will give one thousand rupees every month. He said that this amount would be separate from the old age pension given to old mothers.

Let us tell you that apart from Kejriwal, Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also engaged to support the automakers of the state before the Punjab Assembly elections. While Charanjit Channi ate tea and biscuits with auto drivers in Ludhiana on Monday afternoon, Arvind Kejriwal, who reached Punjab from Delhi in the evening, held a meeting with taxi and auto drivers in Ludhiana itself.

At the same time, Kejriwal took a jibe and said that a fake Kejriwal is also roaming in Punjab. Who keeps repeating my promises but does nothing. He said that as soon as he came to know about my meeting with the auto drivers, he (fake Kejriwal) went to their office before meeting the auto drivers.