‘The Bachelor’: Clayton’s cast of 31 contestants revealed for season 26 in 2022



LOS ANGELES — The new season of “The Bachelor” is just around the corner, and we now know who will be competing for Clayton Echard’s heart. ABC just announced the entire cast, which consists of 31 women. Learn more about them below:

PHOTOS: Meet the new cast of “The Bachelor” season 26

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.

Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Va.

Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Conn.

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth, 32, a real estate adviser from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.

Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Fla.

Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.

Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, N.Y.

Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.

Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.

Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.

Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Fla.

Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Fla.

Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas

Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Va.

Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, Calif.

Sarah, 23, a wealth management adviser from New York City, N.Y.

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio

Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Viewers watched Clayton as he tried to win current “Bachelorette” Michelle Young’s heart but fell short. One crowd he did win over was Michelle’s 5th-grade students. They gave him some words of wisdom and encouragement as they hoped he would find love again.

Clayton shared his genuine desire to find a partner and start a family, and now he’ll get his second chance at finding that great love. Click here to learn more about Clayton.

The new season of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.