The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent reveals her ‘severe’ phobia of belly buttons

6 hours ago
By Nicole Douglas For Day by day Mail Australia

Revealed:

She’s the previous Bachelorette who has simply launched a brand new podcast, Angie Tries It.

And through Monday’s launch episode, Angie Kent opened up about her greatest anxiousness in life: her concern of belly buttons.

The 31-year-old defined that each she and her father undergo from omphalophobia.

Weird phobia: On Monday, The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent opened up about her greatest anxiousness in life – her concern of belly buttons

Half of the rationale why she began her podcast was to attempt totally different therapies to be able to fight this irrational concern.

‘The one factor I have never been overly open about is one of my anxiousness buttons, you possibly can name it,’ she mentioned. ‘It occurs to really be my belly button.’

Omphalophobia is the persistent concern of belly buttons, with victims generally unable to the touch the navel space, take a look at another person’s belly button and even take into consideration one with out feeling sick.

‘I am getting correct sweaty even [thinking about it], she mentioned. ‘My pores and skin is, like, moist.’

Angie’s anguish: The 31-year-old defined that each she and her father undergo from omphalophobia, and he or she had began the podcast to attempt totally different therapies to be able to at some point be free of her irrational concern

Talking about father’s phobia, she added: ‘My dad has it – he has to scrub his bellybutton on a regular basis, and nobody can watch him, nobody can speak about it.’

Angie’s podcast focuses on her making an attempt differing kinds of therapies and discussing their advantages or lack thereof.

‘By the tip of this [podcast series], if I may speak about my belly button with out getting sweaty, I’d know there’s one thing in my physique that has switched and my anxiousness can be at bay,’ she mentioned.

Hopes: ‘By the tip of this, if I may speak about my belly button with out getting sweaty, I’d know there’s one thing in my physique that has switched and my anxiousness can be at bay,’ she added

‘I will simply be the world’s most assured lady, and I will simply love belly buttons!’

‘I am actually enthusiastic about it.’ she gushed.

Within the first episode of Angie Tries It, she underwent previous life regression remedy, and found she had as soon as been a troubled girl named Rosie. 

Remedy: In her first podcast, she underwent previous life regression remedy, and found she had as soon as been a troubled girl named Rosie. Pictured with ‘Licensed Soul Regression Remedy Practitioner’ Natasha Halias

