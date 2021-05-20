The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield squeezes into a pair of very tight jeans

Say what you want about Abbie Chatfield, she definitely is aware of find out how to promote a product.

The 25-year-old influencer despatched jaws dropping on Thursday when she shared a racy sponsored put up for a lingerie model on Instagram.

She uploaded a video of herself in squeezing into a pair of tight jeans recent out the dryer whereas sporting a pair of lacy knickers.

Queen: Abbie Chatfield despatched jaws dropping on Thursday when she shared a racy sponsored put up for a lingerie model on Instagram

Abbie jumped up and down to drag the jeans over her bottom, buttoning them up and throwing her arms within the air in triumph.

The podcast host stored the promoting watchdogs at bay by making it clear within the caption her racy put up was an advert for lingerie model Souszy Intimates.

‘The jean soar after you are taking your fav pair out of the dryer,’ she wrote.

‘A minimum of my @souszy lingerie are at all times cozy irrespective of how tight my jeans are! (And in addition cute as a result of, like, we should at all times be ready).’

Tight squeeze: She uploaded a video of herself in squeezing into a pair of tight jeans recent out the dryer whereas sporting a pair of lacy knickers

You are able to do it! Abbie jumped up and down to drag the jeans over her bottom

Made it! After buttoning them up, she threw her arms within the air in triumph

It comes after the previous Bachelor star spoke to Yahoo on Tuesday about consuming problems and the way it was regular for women to keep away from consuming when she was in school.

‘That was type of simply the “regular” tradition of going to an all-girls Catholic faculty, the place everybody would have these water bottles and we might put a sprint of lemon water in it, with gum and an apple, and that was what we might eat in a day,’ she stated.

Abbie admitted she would put intense strain herself to work out with a view to drop pounds in her youthful years.

Sensible transfer, Abbie: The podcast host stored the promoting watchdogs at bay by making it clear within the caption her racy put up was an advert for lingerie model Souszy Intimates

Unhappy scenario: It comes after the previous Bachelor star spoke to Yahoo on Tuesday about consuming problems and the way it was regular for women to keep away from consuming when she was in school

However she is now a modified girl and has realized to hearken to her physique and views train merely as a method to really feel good and scale back nervousness.

Being extra in tune along with her psychological well being has additionally allowed her to recognise and transfer on from dangerous ideas and deal with elevating optimistic emotions.

‘Not being overly physique optimistic, or physique impartial. That is how I look, how I look right now. If I really feel yuck, that is okay; if I really feel nice, that is superb,’ she stated.