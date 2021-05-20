Entertainment News

The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield squeezes into a pair of very tight jeans

8 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views

The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield squeezes into a pair of very tight jeans

The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield squeezes into a pair of VERY tight jeans as she spruiks a lingerie model

By Jo Scrimshire For Day by day Mail Australia

Revealed: | Up to date:

Say what you want about Abbie Chatfield, she definitely is aware of find out how to promote a product.

The 25-year-old influencer despatched jaws dropping on Thursday when she shared a racy sponsored put up for a lingerie model on Instagram.

She uploaded a video of herself in squeezing into a pair of tight jeans recent out the dryer whereas sporting a pair of lacy knickers.

Queen: Abbie Chatfield sent jaws dropping on Thursday when she shared a racy sponsored post for a lingerie brand on Instagram

Queen: Abbie Chatfield despatched jaws dropping on Thursday when she shared a racy sponsored put up for a lingerie model on Instagram

Abbie jumped up and down to drag the jeans over her bottom, buttoning them up and throwing her arms within the air in triumph.

The podcast host stored the promoting watchdogs at bay by making it clear within the caption her racy put up was an advert for lingerie model Souszy Intimates.

‘The jean soar after you are taking your fav pair out of the dryer,’ she wrote.

‘A minimum of my @souszy lingerie are at all times cozy irrespective of how tight my jeans are! (And in addition cute as a result of, like, we should at all times be ready).’

Tight squeeze: She uploaded a video of herself in squeezing into a pair of tight jeans fresh out the dryer while wearing a pair of lacy knickers

Tight squeeze: She uploaded a video of herself in squeezing into a pair of tight jeans recent out the dryer whereas sporting a pair of lacy knickers

You can do it! Abbie jumped up and down to pull the jeans over her backside

43207889 9598881 image m 68 1621484630061

You are able to do it! Abbie jumped up and down to drag the jeans over her bottom

Made it! After buttoning them up, she threw her arms in the air in triumph

Made it! After buttoning them up, she threw her arms within the air in triumph

It comes after the previous Bachelor star spoke to Yahoo on Tuesday about consuming problems and the way it was regular for women to keep away from consuming when she was in school.

‘That was type of simply the “regular” tradition of going to an all-girls Catholic faculty, the place everybody would have these water bottles and we might put a sprint of lemon water in it, with gum and an apple, and that was what we might eat in a day,’ she stated.  

Abbie admitted she would put intense strain herself to work out with a view to drop pounds in her youthful years.

Smart move, Abbie: The podcast host kept the advertising watchdogs at bay by making it clear in the caption her racy post was an ad for lingerie brand Souszy Intimates

Sensible transfer, Abbie: The podcast host stored the promoting watchdogs at bay by making it clear within the caption her racy put up was an advert for lingerie model Souszy Intimates

Sad situation: It comes after the former Bachelor star spoke to Yahoo on Tuesday about eating disorders and how it was normal for girls to avoid eating when she was at school

Unhappy scenario: It comes after the previous Bachelor star spoke to Yahoo on Tuesday about consuming problems and the way it was regular for women to keep away from consuming when she was in school 

However she is now a modified girl and has realized to hearken to her physique and views train merely as a method to really feel good and scale back nervousness.

Being extra in tune along with her psychological well being has additionally allowed her to recognise and transfer on from dangerous ideas and deal with elevating optimistic emotions.

‘Not being overly physique optimistic, or physique impartial. That is how I look, how I look right now. If I really feel yuck, that is okay; if I really feel nice, that is superb,’ she stated.

Weight-loss culture: 'That was kind of just the "normal" culture of going to an all-girls Catholic school, where everyone would have these water bottles and we would put a dash of lemon water in it, with gum and an apple, and that was what we'd eat in a day,' she said

Weight-loss tradition: ‘That was type of simply the “regular” tradition of going to an all-girls Catholic faculty, the place everybody would have these water bottles and we might put a sprint of lemon water in it, with gum and an apple, and that was what we might eat in a day,’ she stated 

Commercial

#Bachelors #Abbie #Chatfield #squeezes #pair #tight #jeans

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment