The Bachelor’s Alisha Aitken-Radburn reveals the moment she knew Nick Cummins hadn’t chosen a winner



Former Bachelor star Alisha Aitken-Radburn has revealed the moment she first had an inclination that Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins hadn’t chosen a winner on the present, again in 2018.

Talking on Jana Hocking’s Kinda Sorta Relationship podcast this week, Alisha spoke about her time on the courting present and recalled an occasion when she caught Nick, now 33, liking a bunch of bikini footage on Instagram.

Alisha mentioned she noticed him ‘like’ a sequence of racy posts shortly after filming stopped, as they had been ready for the present to air, which made her suppose he wasn’t really besotted with the supposed winner.

‘That is a little bit of tea,’ Alisha started.

‘You’ve got simply gone by means of this complete expertise proper, for me, I left my job in politics, it was a actually large deal, I made friendships with different ladies in the home,’ she defined.

Alisha mentioned she loved a journey to Bali with fellow former contestant Cat Henesey-Smith and through that point between filming and airing she caught the Honey Badger liking some racy bikini footage.

‘Your complete life is simply fixated on that moment between filming and airing. And I keep in mind, the indicators to me that maybe Honey Badger hadn’t maybe picked someone… on Instagram, there was nonetheless that following, what was it, you may see what individuals had been liking,’ she mentioned about the previous Instagram function that has now been eliminated.

‘We’re speaking a couple of years in the past… like “Alisha Aitken-Radburn has preferred three containers of images” and you may click on on them and see what they’re,’ she defined.

‘And the Honey Badger was liking a suite of attractive ladies in bikinis and I used to be like, “nicely f**ok, if I used to be at the finish with him I might…” she trailed off.

Going robust: In the meantime on the podcast, Alisha additionally spoke about her romance with fellow Bachelor star Glenn Smith, describing their romance as ‘secure, supportive and sparky’

In the meantime on the podcast, Alisha additionally spoke about her romance with fellow Bachelor star Glenn Smith, describing their romance as ‘secure, supportive and sparky.’

Throughout the Bachelor finale in 2018, Nick shocked Australia when he didn’t selected a winner on the present.

Dealing with Brittany Hockley at Sheraton’s 5 star New Caledonia Deva Spa and Golf Resort, Nick turned her down.

He had already rejected Sophie Tieman moments earlier than and Brittany was anticipated to win, as an alternative he advised the 30-year-old he was ‘letting her go’.

‘I am not in search of a girlfriend, I am in search of a life accomplice. And proper now, I can not give one hundred pc to you. My head, may be very clouded. Proper now, I am a little bit misplaced,’ he advised Brittany at the time.

The former Wallaby participant mentioned regardless of breaking their hearts, he felt that he did ‘the proper factor.’

‘It would not be honest to enter into one thing that a few months down the observe I might be breaking her coronary heart,’ he mentioned.

Nick in the meantime has nicely and really moved on from his time on The Bachelor and is now courting Alexandra George. The pair made their romance Instagram official earlier this 12 months.