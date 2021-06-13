The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk welcomes TWINS, a son and daughter, with wife Lauren



Arie Luyendyk’s wife Lauren has given beginning.

The Bachelor alum, 39, made the large announcement by way of Instagram, confirming that he and his wife had welcomed their twins, a son and daughter, on Friday.

‘@Luyendyktwins are right here!’ Arie wrote. ‘Momma and infants are doing nice and every thing went easily. Spending time cherishing these moments, thanks all for all of the assist.’

Though he confirmed their arrival, Arie didn’t reveal the names they selected for his or her new child son and daughter.

Previous to their arrival, the fact star documented he and Lauren’s time in hospital as they anticipated their twins’ beginning.

‘So, I simply dropped Lauren off. I am headed to satisfy her, she’s in triage to see if that is actually taking place at present. Crossing my fingers!’ he stated in his first video, which confirmed him strolling down a hospital hallway.

Subsequent he filmed his wife’s pregnant stomach as they listened to their infants’ heartbeat by way of a Doppler ultrasound gadget.

The duo each appeared thrilled as they ready to satisfy their littles ones, particularly Arie, who uploaded one other video of him grabbing Lauren’s stuff from their automotive.

‘That is taking place! Lauren is simply so excited, she began crying immediately,’ he stated, earlier than telling followers subsequent time they noticed him he could be a dad-of-three.

Later, he praised his wife for being a ‘powerful girl’ after noting she was ‘having a arduous time’ with nausea.

In the meantime, Lauren, 29, posted a candy selfie of them collectively with a white coronary heart emoji and a few foolish snaps of her husband sporting scrubs

He additionally ceased the ultimate moments to doc her ‘huge stomach’ which he stated he would miss.

‘You are lovely,’ he captioned a candy snap of her cradling her abdomen as she smiled.

In his last publish by way of Instagram Story earlier than the beginning of his twins, Arie joked about being within the ‘dad’ room as his wife was being prepped.

In the meantime, Lauren, 29, posted a candy selfie of them collectively with a white coronary heart emoji and a few foolish snaps of her husband sporting scrubs.

‘We’re having a C-section very quickly,’ she later informed her followers.

Simply final month, Lauren spoke solely with DailyMail.com about being pregnant through the pandemic, meals cravings, and self-isolating after her husband contracted coronavirus final yr.

‘That was extraordinarily disturbing,’ Luyendyk stated of her husband’s prognosis. ‘I sort of suspected he had it proper from the start. He wakened with a dry cough, headache and I used to be like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s a must to go isolate proper now.”

‘He is like, ‘I am nice. Don’t fret, I will go get a take a look at for peace of thoughts.’ And he did, absolutely anticipating it to be unfavorable, and it got here again optimistic.

‘He ended up isolating in our main bedroom space and Lessi and I stayed within the different a part of the home, so we simply sort of stayed away from one another for a couple of weeks. It was extraordinarily disturbing being that near one thing that I felt may damage my infants.’

‘I’ve grown a lot quicker than the primary time round’: Bachelor vet Lauren Luyendyk spoke solely with DailyMail.com about her being pregnant

Happily, Lauren didn’t get sick. ‘I am very relieved… We survived.’

Being pregnant throughout a pandemic has been understandably troublesome for Lauren as nicely.

Reflecting on the variations between her first and second pregnancies, she remarked: ‘My first trimester was very troublesome. I used to be tremendous, tremendous sick, however since then it hasn’t been that totally different.

Infants make 5! The proud mother and father are at the moment anticipating twins

‘I’ve grown a lot quicker than the primary time round, however I believe the most important factor that is been totally different has been being pregnant throughout COVID as a result of it has been sort of disturbing particularly to start with, not realizing you understand how straightforward it was to get it and who to be round. I have not seen my household in months.’

One other change are Lauren’s meals cravings. Throughout her being pregnant with daughter Alessi, Lauren had fairly the candy tooth.

These days she has a hankering for extra wholesome fare.

‘I’ve had totally different cravings this time round. With Lessi I craved every thing candy, I ate ice cream 3 times a day. This one I’ve simply been wanting every thing recent, like recent fruit, greens.’

‘He actually helps a lot with Lessi’: At any time when Lauren wants a serving to hand, Arie is there to assist

And at any time when Lauren wants a serving to hand, Arie is there to assist.

‘He actually helps a lot with Lessi. If I ever do not feel good or something, he completely takes over. You realize, he simply desires me to relaxation as a lot as doable to maintain the twins in so long as they’ll. He was actually candy the weekend that he did my child bathe. He really despatched me to get a therapeutic massage and ordered a being pregnant pillow so I can sleep higher and a stomach band. He is been actually cute.’

Lauren, who has just lately partnered with Schick Instinct, says her husband has even been serving to her shave her legs throughout her being pregnant.

‘He tries. So he sometimes will, it isn’t his favourite jobs. However when he is not there, I even have been utilizing Schick Instinct two in a single razor that makes it a lot simpler.’

Followers first met Lauren as a contestant competing for Arie on season 22 of The Bachelor, the place she got here in as a runner-up to last rose selection Becca Kufrin. Within the controversial finale, nevertheless, Arie broke up with fiancee Becca Kufrin and ended the present engaged to Lauren.

Arie confronted main backlash for the switch-up, however married Lauren a yr later. They welcomed daughter Alessi Rei, who’s two-years-old.

Will you settle for this rose? Followers first met Lauren as a contestant competing for Arie on season 22 of The Bachelor, the place she got here in as a runner-up to last rose selection Becca Kufrin