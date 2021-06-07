The Bachelor’s Laura Byrne reveals baby plans four months after giving birth to daughter Lola Ellis

She welcomed her second youngster, a daughter named Lola Ellis, together with her fiancé Matty ‘J’ Johnson in February.

And on Monday, The Bachelor’s Laura Byrne revealed she has plans to have extra youngsters.

One fan requested the 34-year-old actuality TV star throughout a Q&A session on Instagram: ‘Do you assume you want extra youngsters sooner or later?’

Baby plans: The Bachelor’s Laura Byrne (pictured) has revealed her baby plans four months after giving birth to daughter Lola Ellis

‘I am a maniac… sure!’ Laura responded.

Through the Q&A, the mother-of-two additionally revealed how she juggles motherhood and her work life.

‘With assist. Marlie is in daycare a few days every week and Matt is de facto arms on, we father or mother 50/50 and mutually respect one another’s careers,’ she defined.

Laura continued: ‘Lola comes to work with me once I’m within the workplace and Matt has her when Brittany and I podcast, we simply make it work.’

‘It is not at all times fairly and we do not at all times nail it, nevertheless it’s value it.’

Rising household: One fan requested the 34-year-old actuality TV star throughout a Q&A session on Instagram: ‘Do you assume you want extra youngsters sooner or later?’ and Laura responded ‘sure’

Steadiness: Through the Q&A, the mother-of-two additionally revealed how she juggles motherhood and her work life

Laura and Matty J, who met on The Bachelor again in 2017, welcomed their new child daughter in February.

‘Welcome to the world my treasured little Lola Ellis Johnson,’ Laura wrote on Instagram.

‘You might be perfection. You might be dynamite. We love you and your 95 percentile head endlessly,’ she added.

Household: Laura and Matty J, who met on The Bachelor again in 2017, welcomed their new child daughter in February

Matty J added: ‘Everybody out of your Mum, your Nana, the neighbour and even the postman thought you have been going to be a boy. Taking part in pranks on us all already.. I find it irresistible!’

‘I additionally love that I am now effectively and really outnumbered by three stunning and rambunctious women at house. Welcome to the household.’

The couple additionally share one-year-old daughter, Marlie-Mae.